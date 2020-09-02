69.2 F
Beckley
Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Trump Jr. bashes Dems over claim riots are president’s fault: ‘Joe Biden voters are burning down their cities’

Trump Organization Executive Vice President Donald Trump Jr. ripped Democrats, including presidential nominee Joe Biden, for claiming the urban unrest gripping the nation is a hallmark of “Donald Trump’s America.”

“Imagine wearing a MAGA hat in Portland,” Trump Jr. told “The Ingraham Angle” Tuesday. “You could wear a Biden hat [in] any city in the country [and[ no one would do anything. That’s the difference. That’s the double standard … These are not conservatives doing this. They are Joe Biden voters burning down their cities.”

The president’s eldest son added: “Joe Biden himself said the other day he was going to sit in his basement bunker for another ten days before addressing [the violence] until the polling issue came out and then all of a sudden he said they may have to leave the bunker ten days early.”

TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN SPOKESMAN ACCUSES BIDEN SUPPORTERS OF RIOTING IN AMERICA’S CITIES

Trump Jr. noted that 2020 is the first year in American history in which a person can be criminally cited for attending church but will not be guaranteed similar punishment if they engage in rioting or looting.

In response to Biden’s claim that violence is Trump’s fault because it’s happening under his watch as president, Trump Jr. called that argument “insane,” pointing out that no one blamed Barack Obama for riots in places like Ferguson, Mo. and Baltimore after incidents in which Black men died after encounters with police.

“The reality is, Joe Biden almost said nothing about these things. He sat there,” Trump Jr. continued.

“There must be tacit acceptance: These are Biden voters. These are Democrat voters that are out there doing this. You don’t see the conservatives burning down businesses. You don’t see conservatives getting attacked, attacking others for wearing a MAGA hat.”



