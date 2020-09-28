60.7 F
Trump Jr calls out Hunter Biden’s reported $3.5M wire transfer from Russian billionaire’s widow

By WWNR
Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday took to Twitter on Sunday to appeal to the news media to look into the reported wire transfer to Hunter Biden for $3.5 million from the billionaire widow of the former mayor of Moscow shortly after the New York Times released a report that President Trump avoided paying taxes for 10 of the past 15 years.

“Hunter Biden received $3.5 million wire transfer from Elena Baturina, the billionaire widow of Yury Luzhkov, the former mayor of Moscow a known associate of Vladimir Putin. Where  are out fearless “journalists” now that there’s a real Russia connection?” Trump Jr. tweeted.

Trump Jr. linked his tweet to a story from the New York Post that said the revelation was made in an 87-page report from Senate Republicans last week.

Elena Baturina, the richest woman in Russia, ‘became Russia’s only female billionaire when her plastics company, Inteko, received a series of Moscow municipal contracts while her husband was mayor,’ the GOP report said.

Mediaite reported that President Trump is planning to attack Joe Biden over his son and the apparent Moscow connection. The website pointed to a recent report in the Washington Post that said the president “has told associates he wants to talk specifically about his opponent’s son Hunter Biden and mused that the debates are when ‘people will finally realize Biden is just not there.”

The GOP report did not implicate Biden in wrongdoing, focusing instead on his son Hunter, who it said “cashed in” on his father’s position by joining the board of a Ukrainian gas company.



