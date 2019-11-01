40.4 F
Beckley
Thursday, October 31, 2019 10:45pm

Trump makes Florida his primary residence, but says New York will ‘have a special place in my heart’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President Trump, a born and bred New Yorker, announced Thursday that he has changed his permanent residence to Palm Beach, Fla. because of the way politicians in New York City and state have treated him.

“I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse,” the president tweeted.

“I hated having to make this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned. As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart!”

The New York Times originally obtained the court documents for Trump’s change of address from Trump Tower in New York City to the location of his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, where he’s built a residence. First lady Melania Trump also changed her residence to the same location in an identical document.

“If I maintain another place or places of abode in some other state or states, I hereby declare that my above-described residence and abode in the State of Florida constitutes my predominant and principal home, and I intend to continue it permanently as such,” the Trump file read.

BIDEN, SANDERS, TRADE ATTACKS OVER MEDICARE-FOR-ALL

“I formerly resided at 721 Fifth Avenue,” the document said. Trump, raised in the borough of Queens, moved into the skyscraper in midtown Manhattan in 1983.

The document lists Trump’s “other places of abode” as 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, aka the White House, and his private golf club in Bedminster, N.J.

Trump has spent 99 days at his Florida resort since becoming president, while he’s only spent 20 days at Trump Tower, according to NBC News.

HOUSE APPROVES IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY RULES

In response to Trump, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted: “Good riddance. It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway… He’s all yours, Florida.”

Trump is due to make an appearance in New York City this weekend to attend an MMA fight at Madison Square Garden. He’s scheduled to spend Saturday night at Trump Tower.

While Trump said his change of residence was due to poor treatment by New York officials, some have speculated he could be doing so for tax purposes. Florida does not have a state income tax or an inheritance tax and has long been a haven for wealthy former New Yorkers.

In August, Heritage Foundation chief economist Steve Moore appeared on “The Daily Briefing” to say that New Yorkers fleeing to Florida for tax purposes may be the “biggest economic story” in the country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said there are four so-called “states of the apocalypse” – New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Illinois – from where residents are fleeing in droves due to high taxes and state budget issues.

Moore said the states benefitting the most from this population movement are Florida, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and North Carolina.



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump makes Florida his primary residence, but says New York will ‘have a special place in my heart’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump, a born and bred New Yorker, announced Thursday that he has changed his permanent residence to Palm Beach, Fla. because of...
Read more

The Warriors are scoffing at tanking, for now

News WWNR -
0
The idea of the Golden State Warriors tanking was unfathomable in June.They might have lost Klay Thompson to a knee injury and Kevin...
Read more

Trump thinks Meghan Markle handles media criticism ‘very personally’: ‘You’ve got to be a little bit different’

News WWNR -
0
President Donald Trump is offering Meghan Markle advice on how to handle the media.In a radio interview with LBC's Nigel Farage on Thursday, Trump said...
Read more

Ex-acting CIA boss expresses gratitude for ‘deep state’ involvement in impeachment inquiry

News WWNR -
0
Former Acting CIA Director John McLaughlin indicated on Wednesday that he was grateful for the "deep state's" role in prompting the impeachment inquiry into President...
Read more

Trump: Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal could imperil future trade with UK

News WWNR -
0
President Trump warned that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal would hamper trade between the U.S. and U.K.  Trump was interviewed by phone...
Read more

Related Stories

News

The Warriors are scoffing at tanking, for now

WWNR -
0
The idea of the Golden State Warriors tanking was unfathomable in June.They might have lost Klay Thompson to a knee injury and Kevin...
Read more
News

Trump thinks Meghan Markle handles media criticism ‘very personally’: ‘You’ve got to be a little bit different’

WWNR -
0
President Donald Trump is offering Meghan Markle advice on how to handle the media.In a radio interview with LBC's Nigel Farage on Thursday, Trump said...
Read more
News

Ex-acting CIA boss expresses gratitude for ‘deep state’ involvement in impeachment inquiry

WWNR -
0
Former Acting CIA Director John McLaughlin indicated on Wednesday that he was grateful for the "deep state's" role in prompting the impeachment inquiry into President...
Read more
News

Trump: Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal could imperil future trade with UK

WWNR -
0
President Trump warned that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal would hamper trade between the U.S. and U.K.  Trump was interviewed by phone...
Read more
News

Tom Del Beccaro: Trump impeachment hearings must include Obama, Bidens – Republicans do your job

WWNR -
0
It’s official now. Democrats are careening toward the impeachment of a president and dragging the American people along with them. In today’s mass media...
Read more
News

Loesch: Dems’ ideas for gun confiscation by police are recipe for disaster

WWNR -
0
After “The View” co-host Meghan McCain called out Sen. Cory Booker for “dodging” her questions about gun confiscation, nationally syndicated radio host Dana Loesch...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap