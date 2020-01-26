33 F
Beckley
Sunday, January 26, 2020 10:59am

Trump makes statement to press amid Sondland's testimony

By WWNR
News

President Trump travels to Austin, Texas to tour the Apple Manufacturing Plant. Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, Ambassador Gordon Sondlond testifies before the House Intel Committee. #FoxNews

source

