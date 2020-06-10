73.7 F
Beckley
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 11:22am

Trump may use executive order to address policing: White House

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


FILE PHOTO: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump could take policy action on race and policing via an executive order, his spokeswoman told Fox News in an interview on Wednesday as lawmakers in Congress move forward with their proposals.

“We do believe that we’ll have proactive policy prescriptions, whether that means legislation or an executive order,” White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said. She declined to offer specifics, saying the Republican president was still weighing various possibilities.

The potential for executive action comes as both Democrats and Republicans in Congress push forward with proposals aimed at addressing police reform amid massive protests sparked by last month’s death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died while in police custody.

House Democrats on Monday unveiled a sweeping bill that would ban chokeholds, require body cameras for federal law enforcement officers and restrict the use of lethal force, among other steps, while Senate Republicans on Tuesday said were working on their own proposal.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary for Homeland Security, declined to provide details about what action Trump is considering.

“You will see a mix of legislative proposals that we can work on a bipartisan basis, just like the president did with criminal justice reform, and executive actions he can take on his own,” Cuccinelli told Fox Business Network.

Trump signed bipartisan legislation in 2018 that changed sentencing requirements and the treatment of federal prisoners.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump may use executive order to address policing: White House

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin...
Read more

Doubts remain as Sweden closes case of Palme assassination after 34 years

News WWNR -
0
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A Swedish prosecutor closed the case of the assassination of Prime Minister Olof Palme after 34 years on Wednesday, accusing...
Read more

George Floyd’s brother to address U.S. House panel on police reforms

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Philonise Floyd speaks during the funeral for his brother, George Floyd, at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, U.S.,...
Read more

Everything you need to know on draft day

News WWNR -
0
There is no baseball on the horizon, but there will be a baseball draft this week, though not in its usual form. You...
Read more

Retired judge to argue government shouldn’t drop case against Trump ex-adviser Flynn

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A retired judge on Wednesday is due to file his arguments for why a federal court in Washington should not...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Doubts remain as Sweden closes case of Palme assassination after 34 years

WWNR -
0
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A Swedish prosecutor closed the case of the assassination of Prime Minister Olof Palme after 34 years on Wednesday, accusing...
Read more
News

George Floyd’s brother to address U.S. House panel on police reforms

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Philonise Floyd speaks during the funeral for his brother, George Floyd, at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, U.S.,...
Read more
News

Everything you need to know on draft day

WWNR -
0
There is no baseball on the horizon, but there will be a baseball draft this week, though not in its usual form. You...
Read more
News

Retired judge to argue government shouldn’t drop case against Trump ex-adviser Flynn

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A retired judge on Wednesday is due to file his arguments for why a federal court in Washington should not...
Read more
News

PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor, CNN among winners of White House Correspondents Association awards

WWNR -
0
PBS NewsHour correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and CNN were among the winners of this year's journalism awards from the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA).Alcindor, who...
Read more
News

Attorney for fired Atlanta police officers claims body cam footage of incident edited ‘multiple times’

WWNR -
0
The attorney for two Atlanta police officers who are suing the city's mayor and police chief after they were fired for using stun guns on a pair of college...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap