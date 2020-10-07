71.2 F
Beckley
Wednesday, October 7, 2020 2:59pm

Trump meets with GOP members of Congress

By WWNR
News

Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS
Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com
Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most-watched television news channel for 18 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. A 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey also found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News was the top-cited outlet. Owned by FOX Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

Watch full episodes of your favorite shows
The Five: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-five/
Special Report with Bret Baier: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-special-report/
The Story with Martha Maccallum: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-story-with-martha-maccallum/
Tucker Carlson Tonight: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-tucker-carlson-tonight/
Hannity: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-hannity/
The Ingraham Angle: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-ingraham-angle/
Fox News @ Night: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-fox-news-night/

Follow Fox News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxnews/om/

source

Recent Articles

Spike Lee says Trump won’t leave office if he loses: ‘This could be a civil war’

News WWNR -
0
Filmmaker Spike Lee predicted that President Trump will refuse to leave office if he’s defeated by Democratic nominee Joe Biden and predicted that it might...
Read more

Tesla: Not A Bubble Whatsoever; Battery Day Bull (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Money WWNR -
0
Battery Day: The Reality Vs. Expectations Personally, my expectations going into battery day were blown away by Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) execution, and that was...
Read more

Trump meets with GOP members of Congress

News WWNR -
0
Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service...
Read more

Judge rules Texas’ Harris County can’t send mail-in ballot applications to all 2.4M residents there

News WWNR -
0
The Texas Supreme Court ruled that Harris County cannot send ballot applications to all 2.4 million of its registered voters.The court cited state law...
Read more

Alyssa Milano clarifies stance on ‘defund the police’ movement after incident near her home

News WWNR -
0
Alyssa Milano clarified her stance on the "defund the police" movement Tuesday, weeks after officers were called to her neighborhood to respond to a...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Spike Lee says Trump won’t leave office if he loses: ‘This could be a civil war’

WWNR -
0
Filmmaker Spike Lee predicted that President Trump will refuse to leave office if he’s defeated by Democratic nominee Joe Biden and predicted that it might...
Read more
Money

Tesla: Not A Bubble Whatsoever; Battery Day Bull (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WWNR -
0
Battery Day: The Reality Vs. Expectations Personally, my expectations going into battery day were blown away by Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) execution, and that was...
Read more
News

Judge rules Texas’ Harris County can’t send mail-in ballot applications to all 2.4M residents there

WWNR -
0
The Texas Supreme Court ruled that Harris County cannot send ballot applications to all 2.4 million of its registered voters.The court cited state law...
Read more
News

Alyssa Milano clarifies stance on ‘defund the police’ movement after incident near her home

WWNR -
0
Alyssa Milano clarified her stance on the "defund the police" movement Tuesday, weeks after officers were called to her neighborhood to respond to a...
Read more
News

5 things to watch in first vice presidential debate tonight between Pence, Harris

WWNR -
0
Vice presidential debates are rarely as thrilling as the showdowns between the two people running for commander-in-chief.But Wednesday’s faceoff between Democratic vice presidential...
Read more
News

Trump wants Russian collusion, Clinton email probe documents declassified

WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...Trump authorizes Russian collusion...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap