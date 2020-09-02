77 F
Beckley
Wednesday, September 2, 2020 11:43am

Trump: MSNBC’s Joy Reid should be fired over ‘xenophobia and racism’ after remark about Muslims

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


President Trump’s infamous catchphrase, “You’re Fired,” dates back to his days as a reality TV host, but he seemed to be feeling nostalgic on Wednesday as he called for two high-profile cable news hosts to lose their gigs.

Trump already had called for CNN to can Chris Cuomo after the anchor was heard denying apparent sexual-misconduct allegations on secretly recorded audio. The president then turned his attention to MSNBC’s Joy Reid, who has been under fire for suggesting that Trump has radicalized his supporters in the same way that “Muslims act.”

“Like Fredo at Fake News @CNN, the very untalented Joy Reid should be fired for this horrible use of the words ‘Muslim Terrorists,'” Trump tweeted. “Such xenophobia and racism on MSDNC. Anyone else would be gone, and fast!!!”

TRUMP CALLS ON CNN TO FIRE CHRIS CUOMO OVER LEAKED AUDIO: ‘FREDO MUST GO!’

President Trump called on MSNBC to fire host Joy Reid.

President Trump called on MSNBC to fire host Joy Reid.
(File)

MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reid’s comments actually put Trump in rare agreement with Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., both of whom have condemned the MSNBC host’s remarks.

“Leaders, let’s say in the Muslim world, talk a lot of violent talk and encourage their supporters to be willing to commit violence, including on their own bodies, in order to win against whoever they decide is the enemy,” Reid said Monday on her new show, “The ReidOut.”

OMAR, TLAIB CALL ON MSNBC HOST JOY REID TO APOLOGIZE AFTER COMMENTS DEEMED ISLAMOPHOBIC

“We in the U.S. media describe that as they are radicalizing those people – particularly when they’re radicalizing young people. That’s how we talk about the way Muslims act. When you see what Donald Trump is doing, is that any different from what we describe as radicalizing people?”

Reid’s controversial comments came in response to the president retweeting a video of a pro-Trump caravan in Portland, which included a man who shot paintballs at protesters.

“Honestly, this [kind] of casual Islamophobia is hurtful and dangerous,” Omar tweeted afterward.

Reid did not apologize during her technical-issue plagued program on Tuesday.

Trump’s campaign also has called for CNN to fire Joe Lockhart on Tuesday after the political analyst speculated that the president had a “stroke” that he has been hiding from the public.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“CNN should fire Joe Lockhart, a lifetime failure who thought it was a great idea for fellow loser Michael Dukakis to put on that stupid helmet, for knowingly pushing a conspiracy theory about President Trump’s health,” the campaign charged. “Great political expert that he is, Lockhart single-handedly sank the John Kerry campaign and now he’s doing the same to Joe Biden from a distance.”

The campaign continued, “If another CNN employee said similar things about Barack Obama they’d be fired immediately, so the same standard should be applied here. That is, of course, unless CNN is complicit in the smear campaign in order to level the playing field against Joe Biden, somebody who truly has lost a step.”

Fox News’ Sam Dorman and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.  





Source link

Recent Articles

Trump: MSNBC’s Joy Reid should be fired over ‘xenophobia and racism’ after remark about Muslims

News WWNR -
0
President Trump’s infamous catchphrase, "You're Fired," dates back to his days as a reality TV host, but he seemed to be feeling nostalgic on Wednesday as he...
Read more

Ozone pollution levels have jumped over past 2 decades because of human activity, researchers find

News WWNR -
0
A newly published study notes that ozone pollution has risen over the past 20 years in the Northern Hemisphere.The research, published in Science...
Read more

Trump slams Biden over ‘radical left’ riots in new Wisconsin, Minnesota ads

News WWNR -
0
EXCLUSIVE: The Trump 2020 campaign launched new ads in five key early voting states Wednesday -- after a brief hiatus during the Democratic...
Read more

Portland police chief urges elected officials to ‘hold people accountable’ for ‘nightly violence’

News WWNR -
0
The police chief of Portland, Ore., has called on elected officials to “draw a line in the sand” against the “nightly violence” that...
Read more

Portland mayor says he’ll move soon, after protests at his condo building

News WWNR -
0
Portland, Ore., Mayor Ted Wheeler says he’s looking for a new place to live.Wheeler’s disclosure came Tuesday in an email to other residents...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Ozone pollution levels have jumped over past 2 decades because of human activity, researchers find

WWNR -
0
A newly published study notes that ozone pollution has risen over the past 20 years in the Northern Hemisphere.The research, published in Science...
Read more
News

Trump slams Biden over ‘radical left’ riots in new Wisconsin, Minnesota ads

WWNR -
0
EXCLUSIVE: The Trump 2020 campaign launched new ads in five key early voting states Wednesday -- after a brief hiatus during the Democratic...
Read more
News

Portland police chief urges elected officials to ‘hold people accountable’ for ‘nightly violence’

WWNR -
0
The police chief of Portland, Ore., has called on elected officials to “draw a line in the sand” against the “nightly violence” that...
Read more
News

Portland mayor says he’ll move soon, after protests at his condo building

WWNR -
0
Portland, Ore., Mayor Ted Wheeler says he’s looking for a new place to live.Wheeler’s disclosure came Tuesday in an email to other residents...
Read more
News

Alvin Kamara to return to practice Wednesday amid contract negotiations with Saints

WWNR -
0
METAIRIE, La. -- Alvin Kamara will be back at practice with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday and the two sides will continue...
Read more
News

Trump Jr. bashes Dems over claim riots are president’s fault: ‘Joe Biden voters are burning down their cities’

WWNR -
0
Trump Organization Executive Vice President Donald Trump Jr. ripped Democrats, including presidential nominee Joe Biden, for claiming the urban unrest gripping the nation...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap