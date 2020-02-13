42.5 F
Trump, New York’s Cuomo will continue talks on immigration, traveler program: official

By WWNR
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on immigration policies and a travel program was productive, with discussions set to continue, the acting Department of Homeland Security chief said on Thursday.

“We will continue discussions with the State of New York to find a mutually agreeable solution,” Chad Wolf said in a statement.

The two leaders met on Thursday amid a dispute over the so-called Trusted Traveler programs, which help airline passengers largely eschew airport security lines.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Eric Beech

