60.6 F
Beckley
Sunday, October 11, 2020 11:05am

Trump: Packing Supreme Court would ‘permanently destroy the Court’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


President Trump said Democratic nominee Joe Biden has “zero chance” of resisting members of his party who want him to pack the courts and referenced the historial lesson of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s attempt to expand the Supreme Court.

“FDR’s own party told him you cannot PACK the United States Supreme Court, it would permanently destroy the Court,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday evening. “But now the Radical Left Democrats are pushing Biden to do this. He has zero chance against them!”

The confirmation hearing process for Trump’s nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, is slated to start on Monday.

DETAILS OF AMY CONEY BARRETT’S MONDAY CONFIRMATION HEARING RELEASED

Meanwhile, Biden said on Friday that voters don’t deserve to know if he would attempt to pack the Supreme Court if he wins in November and Barrett is confirmed.

Biden, who had opposed court packing in the primary, refused to answer the question on Thursday, saying “you’ll know my position on court-packing the day after the election.”

The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The flag-draped casket of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Ginsburg, 87, died of cancer on Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

On Friday, a KTNV reporter asked him again about whether he backs court packing and said: “This is the number one thing that I’ve been asked about from viewers in the past couple of days.”

“Well you’ve been asked by the viewers who are probably Republicans who don’t want me continuing to talk about what they’re doing to the court right now,” Biden responded.

BIDEN SAYS VOTERS DON’T DESERVE TO KNOW HIS STANCE ON PACKING SUPREME COURT

“Well, sir don’t the voters deserve to know…?” reporter Ross DiMattei asked.

“No, they don’t…. I’m not gonna play his game, he’d love me to talk about, and I’ve already said something on court packing, he’d love that to be the discussion instead of what he’s doing now,” Biden said, likely referring to President Trump.

“He’s about to make a pick in the middle of an election, first time it’s ever been done, first time in history it’s ever been done,” he said.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a Las Vegas Drive-In campaign event at Southeast Career Technical Academy , Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a Las Vegas Drive-In campaign event at Southeast Career Technical Academy , Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The idea of “packing” the court with extra justices — attempted unsuccessfully by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1937 to force through parts of his New Deal that were ruled unconstitutional by the high court — has been a fringe idea for years.

But it began to move into the mainstream after Republicans refused to hold hearings for Merrick Garland — former President Barack Obama’s 2016 pick to replace Justice Antonin Scalia — because it was an election year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since Ginsburg’s death, and Trump’s move to fill the seat, more Democrats have called for the court to be packed if Barrett is confirmed and they win the presidency and the Senate.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw, Hillary Vaughn and Alexandra Rego contributed to this report.





Source link

Recent Articles

Erin Hawley: Amy Coney Barrett confirmation fight – how did we get here?

News WWNR -
0
The very first question of the debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden concerned the nomination of Judge Amy Coney...
Read more

Trump: Packing Supreme Court would ‘permanently destroy the Court’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump said Democratic nominee Joe Biden has "zero chance" of resisting members of his party who want him to pack the courts...
Read more

Live updates: Trump's coronavirus diagnosis

News WWNR -
0
President Trump's doctor said Saturday the president is no longer at risk of transmitting the&#2013266080;coronavirus. Source link
Read more

North Korea unveils new weapons at military parade

News WWNR -
0
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned that his country would “fully mobilize” its nuclear force if threatened as...
Read more

Clemson keeps rolling, Saban outlasts Kiffin in college football’s wild Week 6

News WWNR -
0
We're trained to root for the hero in stories because we all want to believe we're the good guy, too. But if we're...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Erin Hawley: Amy Coney Barrett confirmation fight – how did we get here?

WWNR -
0
The very first question of the debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden concerned the nomination of Judge Amy Coney...
Read more
News

Live updates: Trump's coronavirus diagnosis

WWNR -
0
President Trump's doctor said Saturday the president is no longer at risk of transmitting the&#2013266080;coronavirus. Source link
Read more
News

North Korea unveils new weapons at military parade

WWNR -
0
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned that his country would “fully mobilize” its nuclear force if threatened as...
Read more
News

Clemson keeps rolling, Saban outlasts Kiffin in college football’s wild Week 6

WWNR -
0
We're trained to root for the hero in stories because we all want to believe we're the good guy, too. But if we're...
Read more
News

Live Updates: 2020 presidential race: Trump prepares to return to campaign trail

WWNR -
0
President Trump held a campaign&#2013266080;event at the White House on Saturday, his first since contracting the coronavirus, and Democratic nominee Joe Biden campaigned in Pennsylvania.   Source link...
Read more
News

Colorado Senate candidates debate, find common ground on coronavirus despite fiery exchanges

WWNR -
0
As the Colorado Senate race heats up, candidates John Hickenlooper (D), and Sen. Cory Gardner (R) found common ground in the thus far contentious...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap