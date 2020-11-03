32.2 F
Beckley
Tuesday, November 3, 2020 10:10am

Trump predicts he will beat Joe Biden by larger margin than victory over Clinton

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President Trump, in an Election Day interview on “Fox & Friends,” predicted a greater 2020 victory over Joe Biden than his historic upset in 2016 over Hillary Clinton.

When asked by co-host Steve Doocy, the president responded, “My number last time was 306.”

“I ended up with 306,” Trump said Tuesday morning. “That was a good number. 223-306, and that was a big number, and I think we will top it. I’ll leave it at that. I think we’ll get better.”

TRUMP, ON ‘FOX & FRIENDS,’ CLAIMS ‘SOLID CHANCE OF WINNING,’ WON’T ‘PLAY GAMES’ IN DECLARING VICTORY

Trump received 304 Electoral College votes in 2016 after two Republican electors cast protest votes.

Trump is betting on a larger victory margin based on the enthusiasm from supporters across the country, despite polls showing a tight race.

WHAT TO KNOW ON ELECTION DAY 2020: CULMINATION OF THE BATTLE FOR THE WHITE HOUSE

“It’s never happened before in the history of our country. Never anything like this,” he concluded.

This year is expected to see a record turnout of voters, as nearly 100 million people have already cast their ballots early. Still, it is entirely possible that the country will not have a result when polls close Tuesday night, as several key battleground states are allowing mailed ballots to be counted as they continue to be delivered over the next several days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has expressed frustration, and has repeatedly claimed that Americans should be able to know the result of their election on Election Day. It had been reported that if he holds a clear lead based on Tuesday night’s returns, he would declare victory, but he refuted that, stating that it was a “false report.”

That subject came up again during Tuesday morning’s interview. Again, Trump rejected the idea of a premature declaration, saying he would make an announcement “only when there’s victory,” and that there is “no reason to play games.”

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump predicts he will beat Joe Biden by larger margin than victory over Clinton

News WWNR -
0
President Trump, in an Election Day interview on "Fox & Friends," predicted a greater 2020 victory over Joe Biden than his historic upset...
Read more

Who is Cal Cunningham: 3 things to know about the NC Senate candidate

News WWNR -
0
Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham has been leading North Carolina polls for months, but an October surprise may give an opening to incumbent...
Read more

Trump or Biden? America heads to the polls — wondering when final result will be known

News WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ... Trump or Biden? America...
Read more

New York Giants’ Joe Judge on picked-up penalty flag

News WWNR -
0
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A picked-up penalty flag in the final minute allowed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to edge out the New York...
Read more

Who is Susan Collins? 5 things to know about the US senator from Maine

News WWNR -
0
As Maine voters head to the polls Tuesday, they'll decide whether the U.S. Senate will keep one of its most controversial members.Sen. Susan...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Who is Cal Cunningham: 3 things to know about the NC Senate candidate

WWNR -
0
Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham has been leading North Carolina polls for months, but an October surprise may give an opening to incumbent...
Read more
News

Trump or Biden? America heads to the polls — wondering when final result will be known

WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ... Trump or Biden? America...
Read more
News

New York Giants’ Joe Judge on picked-up penalty flag

WWNR -
0
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A picked-up penalty flag in the final minute allowed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to edge out the New York...
Read more
News

Who is Susan Collins? 5 things to know about the US senator from Maine

WWNR -
0
As Maine voters head to the polls Tuesday, they'll decide whether the U.S. Senate will keep one of its most controversial members.Sen. Susan...
Read more
News

Who is Steve Daines? 4 things to know about the US senator from Montana

WWNR -
0
Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., is locked in a tight re-election campaign against his state's popular two-term governor, who is attempting to flip Montana to the...
Read more
News

#WalkAway Founder Brandon Straka: Hillary got my vote in 2016, here’s why I’m voting for Trump in 2020

WWNR -
0
In 2016 I voted for Hillary Clinton. At the time, it was safe to say this out loud. Actually, it still is.Much safer,...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap