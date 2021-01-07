28.5 F
Beckley
Thursday, January 7, 2021 9:21am

Trump promises ‘orderly transition’ on Jan. 20 after Electoral College results certified

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


President Trump promised an “orderly transition” on Jan. 20 after Congress early Thursday certified the Electoral College vote that gave Democrat Joe Biden his presidential victory.

The certification came after a day in Washington, D.C., that was marred by pro-Trump protesters storming the U.S. Capitol.

BIDEN’S ELECTORAL COLLEGE VICTORY CERTIFIED — HOURS AFTER CAPITOL CHAOS

Dan Scavino, the White House deputy chief of staff, posted a statement from Trump on Twitter that called for calm in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” the statement read. “I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

Supporters of President Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington.

Supporters of President Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington.
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Trump had encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol to protest lawmakers’ actions, and later appeared to excuse the violent occupation by the mob, which forced its way inside and clashed with police.

Members of Congress were forced into hiding, offices were ransacked, and the formal congressional tally halted for more than six hours.

COMEY SAYS BIDEN ATTORNEY GENERAL SHOULD NOT INVESTIGATE TRUMP

Authorities said four people died during the violence, including one woman who was shot by an officer outside the House chamber.

Detractors of the president criticized him for stoking anger among his supporters and said a violent incident was inevitable. They said the president has been pushing the false narrative about election interference for the past month and his presidency was bound to end in chaos.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram temporarily suspended the president from posting on their platforms.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and Edmund DeMarche and the Associated Press contributed to this report.



