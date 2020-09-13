Trump rallies in Nevada to fight for votes in key battleground state

President Trump came out swinging Saturday evening at a rally in Nevada.

“The bottom line is, when we win, America wins,” the president told a crowd of supporters in Minden, about 50 miles south of Reno, as part of a push to flip Nevada red this November.

Trump immediately called Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak a “political hack” after sparring with the Democrat over a rally originally scheduled for an airport hangar in Reno earlier this week, which the Trump 2020 Campaign was forced to cancel because of the governor’s 50-person limit on outdoor gatherings amid the coronavirus.

The rally was moved to an airport hangar in Minden, near Lake Tahoe.

State Republicans blamed the governor for trying to hurt Trump’s reelection chances, but the Reno rally was canceled by airport officials.

“This is the guy that we’re trusting with millions of ballots?” Trump asked the crowd, before suggesting again that Democrats would rig the election through mail-in ballots.

Trump told the audience he took deep offense at Joe Biden for an ad the Democratic nominee did about a magazine story that said Trump had called fallen service members “suckers” and “losers.”

“There’s nobody who loves our military, respects them more than me. There were 25 witnesses on the record that said it never happened,” Trump said of former and current staff members who defended his character.

Trump called Biden is a “pathetic human being” for running the ad about the report. “They’re a disgrace, but you know the good part, now I can be really vicious.”

He added because of the ad, he felt he didn’t need to be “nice” anymore.

“Joe Biden cannot lead our country ’cause he doesn’t really believe in our country,” he said. “He is the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics.”

Trump also suggested that the “phony” polls showing him trailing Biden are an attempt at voter suppression. “My people won’t be suppressed!” he said to the cheering crowd.

The president lost Nevada’s six electoral votes to Hillary Clinton in 2016 by 2 percentage points, but the campaign has invested heavily in the state to change the outcome this go-around.

Nevada hasn’t voted for a Republican president since 2004.

“The Democrats are scared. They know President Trump has the momentum,” said the state GOP chairman, Michael McDonald.

Some Democrats are concerned about possible Trump gains in Nevada, with the president showing increasing support from Latinos and non-college educated white voters, two important constituencies in the state.

The president plans to host a “Latinos for Trump” roundtable Sunday morning in Las Vegas, followed by an evening rally at a manufacturing facility in neighboring Henderson.

Trump also scheduled a high-dollar fundraiser in Las Vegas this weekend, where couples were asked for $150,000 to attend.

The president is scheduled to visit Arizona later Sunday, and tour California wildfire damage on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.