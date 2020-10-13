62.2 F
Beckley
Monday, October 12, 2020 11:32pm

Trump rally-goers drown out Jim Acosta on-air while chanting ‘CNN sucks!’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta did not receive the warmest welcome while reporting from the Trump rally in Sanford, Fla. 

Hours before President Trump made his debut on the campaign trail following his recovery from the coronavirus, Acosta told “The Situation Room” anchor Wolf Blitzer about the planned rallies the president has on his schedule including Iowa and North Carolina, states Acosta asserted should have been “in the bag” for the GOP incumbent. 

However, a couple of rally-goers are heard chanting “CNN sucks,” which grew louder quickly with more people piling on the anti-Trump network. 

CNN’S JIM ACOSTA PANNED FOR TWEETING TRUMP ‘DID NOT STOP FOR QUESTIONS’ EN ROUTE TO WALTER REED MEDICAL CENTER

“And as this crowd is chanting that there are members of the press here who suck, I should also point out, Wolf, what also sucks- getting the coronavirus,” Acosta said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An energized President Trump boasted to the Florida crowd that he felt “immune” following his coronavirus diagnosis hours after his physician Dr. Sean Conley revealed that the president tested negative. 



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump rally-goers drown out Jim Acosta on-air while chanting ‘CNN sucks!’

News WWNR -
0
CNN's chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta did not receive the warmest welcome while reporting from the Trump rally in Sanford, Fla. Hours before...
Read more

Mullen brushes aside criticism for wanting to ‘pack Swamp’

News WWNR -
0
Florida coach Dan Mullen was given several more chances Monday to clarify any confusion regarding his comments about wanting to pack 90,000 screaming...
Read more

Andy McCarthy: ‘No one’ thinks Supreme Court will ‘throw out’ ObamaCare if Barrett is confirmed

News WWNR -
0
No serious observer believes the Supreme Court will overturn the Affordable Care Act if Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed, former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy told “Bill Hemmer...
Read more

Biden says Trump’s ‘reckless personal conduct’ since COVID diagnosis is ‘unconscionable’

News WWNR -
0
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is questioning President Trump’s actions since the president was diagnosed a week and a half ago with COVID-19.The...
Read more

Dallas Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones says injured QB Dak Prescott still ‘our future’

News WWNR -
0
FRISCO, Texas -- As far as Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones is concerned, Dak Prescott's season-ending right ankle injury does nothing...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Mullen brushes aside criticism for wanting to ‘pack Swamp’

WWNR -
0
Florida coach Dan Mullen was given several more chances Monday to clarify any confusion regarding his comments about wanting to pack 90,000 screaming...
Read more
News

Andy McCarthy: ‘No one’ thinks Supreme Court will ‘throw out’ ObamaCare if Barrett is confirmed

WWNR -
0
No serious observer believes the Supreme Court will overturn the Affordable Care Act if Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed, former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy told “Bill Hemmer...
Read more
News

Biden says Trump’s ‘reckless personal conduct’ since COVID diagnosis is ‘unconscionable’

WWNR -
0
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is questioning President Trump’s actions since the president was diagnosed a week and a half ago with COVID-19.The...
Read more
News

Dallas Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones says injured QB Dak Prescott still ‘our future’

WWNR -
0
FRISCO, Texas -- As far as Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones is concerned, Dak Prescott's season-ending right ankle injury does nothing...
Read more
News

Joni Ernst tells Barrett at hearing: ‘We don’t have to fit the narrow definition of womanhood’

WWNR -
0
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, called out the "irony" of attacks Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett has faced based on her life...
Read more
News

If Biden is elected, Dems will change America as we know it: Graham

WWNR -
0
Democrats want to change the United States of America as we know it by uprooting the country's constitutional process, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap