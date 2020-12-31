51.8 F
Beckley
Thursday, December 31, 2020 4:01am

Trump returning to White House ahead of Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President Trump plans to return to the White House from Florida on Thursday — earlier than originally planned, according to a schedule released late Wednesday night.

The president’s early departure for Washington, D.C., comes as guests are set to attend the annual New Year’s Eve gala at Mar-a-Lago, at which Trump has made remarks for the previous three years of his presidency, according to The Hill.

“The President and First Lady will be leaving Florida for the White House tomorrow at 11:00 AM,” the schedule said, according to a tweet posted by Francesca Chambers, a reporter for McClatchy.

No specific reason was given for the change in plans, The Associated Press reported.

The president and first lady have been in Florida since Dec. 23.

Trump has been preoccupied with the election and the coronavirus relief bill during that time. 

SEN. HAWLEY BLASTS HYPOCRITICAL DEMOCRATS OVER ELECTION COUNT OBJECTION, POINTS TO BUSH RACE 

Earlier Wednesday, Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri announced he planned to challenge Congress’s counting of the Electoral College votes next Wednesday that would affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Senate GOP leaders are against the effort to challenge Biden’s win, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recognizing the former vice president’s victory, and behind closed doors urging Senate Republicans not to contest the election results.

But with Hawley joining the small group of House Republicans in objecting, the joint session of Congress next week would be dissolved and the House and Senate would then meet separately for two hours to debate and vote on a contested state’s electoral vote.

A state’s slate of electoral votes would be tossed only if both the House and Senate vote to do so.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump earlier Wednesday tweeted, “JANUARY SIXTH, SEE YOU IN DC!” as he continues his push to overturn the election results. 

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Jason Donner and The Associated Press contributed to this report.





Source link

Recent Articles

Trump returning to White House ahead of Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party

News WWNR -
0
President Trump plans to return to the White House from Florida on Thursday -- earlier than originally planned, according to a schedule released late...
Read more

Live Updates: At least 8,000 poll watchers recruited for next week’s Senate runoff elections in Georgia

News WWNR -
0
Republicans in Georgia say they’ve recruited more than 8,000 volunteers in the state to serve as poll watchers for next week’s twin Senate runoff elections, where...
Read more

Michigan Rep.-elect Lisa McClain wants to fight to reopen economy: ‘I don’t think I’m your normal politician’

News WWNR -
0
Rep.-elect Lisa McClain, a small business owner, rose from political obscurity to win a hard-fought open congressional seat in Michigan -- all while maintaining a...
Read more

‘Boxing never lies’ – Ryan Garcia ready to prove he’s more than a social media star

News WWNR -
0
7:15 AM ETMark KriegelESPN SAN DIEGO -- It's not what I'd expect of a Gen Z playlist, much less from a fighter losing...
Read more

Year In Review: 2020 election battles

News WWNR -
0
As one of the most high-stakes years to date for this nation draws to a close, here's a look back at some of...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Live Updates: At least 8,000 poll watchers recruited for next week’s Senate runoff elections in Georgia

WWNR -
0
Republicans in Georgia say they’ve recruited more than 8,000 volunteers in the state to serve as poll watchers for next week’s twin Senate runoff elections, where...
Read more
News

Michigan Rep.-elect Lisa McClain wants to fight to reopen economy: ‘I don’t think I’m your normal politician’

WWNR -
0
Rep.-elect Lisa McClain, a small business owner, rose from political obscurity to win a hard-fought open congressional seat in Michigan -- all while maintaining a...
Read more
News

‘Boxing never lies’ – Ryan Garcia ready to prove he’s more than a social media star

WWNR -
0
7:15 AM ETMark KriegelESPN SAN DIEGO -- It's not what I'd expect of a Gen Z playlist, much less from a fighter losing...
Read more
News

Year In Review: 2020 election battles

WWNR -
0
As one of the most high-stakes years to date for this nation draws to a close, here's a look back at some of...
Read more
News

Sen. Marco Rubio: Dr. Fauci lied about coronavirus to manipulate our behavior — that’s appalling

WWNR -
0
Thanks to our news media’s monomaniacal obsession with President Trump, few have paid attention to an important interview that Dr. Anthony Fauci gave...
Read more
News

Democrats seize on McConnell’s stimulus block in Georgia runoff

WWNR -
0
Democrats are wielding Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to block swift action to deliver $2,000 coronavirus stimulus checks as a club to hammer the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap