Trump roundly booed by World Series crowd as fans yell ‘lock him up’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., takes a selfie with President Donald Trump during the seventh inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The partisan Washington Nationals crowd was not pleased when President Donald Trump was shown on the ballpark’s video screen during Game 5 of the World Series between the hometown Nationals and visiting Houston Astros, as fans greeted him with a crescendo of boos in the third inning of the ballgame.

In addition, fans mockingly yelled “lock him up,” a chant Trump supporters began in 2016 against his opponent, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

The president, according to WUSA, did not sit with Nationals owner Mark Lerner after a Lerner family representative requested MLB not put the family in a position to turn down a request from the White House to sit with him.

However, at some point during the game, Astros owner Jim Crane did stop by Trump’s box to say hello to Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

In addition, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Trump decided not to throw out the ceremonial first pitch “in order to make the fan experience as positive as possible” for the series, which was tied at 2 pending the outcome of Sunday’s Game 5. The Astros to a 7-1 win Sunday night and a 3-2 lead.

Every president, with the exception of Trump, has thrown out a ceremonial first pitch, either for Opening Day, the All-Star Game or the World Series, a custom begun by president William Howard Taft in 1910.

In 2010, President Barack Obama threw out the first pitch on Opening Day at Nationals Park to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Presidential Opening Day first pitches.



