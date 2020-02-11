49 F
Beckley
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 4:53am

Trump says call for 7-9 years prison term for adviser Stone is ‘horrible’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump described a demand by prosecutors on Monday for a federal judge to sentence his longtime adviser Roger Stone to 7-9 years in prison as “horrible and very unfair” and said such a “miscarriage of justice” should not be allowed.

FILE PHOTO: Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, departs after he was found guilty on seven criminal counts in his trial on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing justice and witness tampering in this stilll image taken from video at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Fogarty

Stone is due to face sentencing by U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Feb. 20, after a jury in November found the self-proclaimed “dirty trickster” guilty on seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

The government said that under U.S. sentencing guidelines, he faces a range of seven years and three months to up to nine years, and told Jackson he “should be punished in accord” with those. Such a term would “accurately reflect the seriousness of his crimes and promote respect for the law”.

Stone is one of several people close to Trump who faced charges stemming from then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!” Trump said on Twitter here after midnight on Monday.

Trump has the power to pardon people for federal crimes, although he has yet to use it in the cases of other former aides convicted in the wake of the Mueller investigations.

During the trial, prosecutors pressed their case that Stone lied to lawmakers about his outreach to WikiLeaks – the website that disclosed many hacked Democratic emails ahead of the 2016 U.S. election that proved embarrassing to Trump’s Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton – to protect Trump from looking bad.

Stone, who has labeled himself an “agent provocateur” and has the face of former President Richard Nixon tattooed on his back, was charged with obstructing justice, witness tampering and lying to the U.S. House of Representatives’ Intelligence Committee during its investigation into Russian election interference.

Stone’s colorful trial featured references to the film “The Godfather Part II,” an impression of Senator Bernie Sanders by prosecution witness Randy Credico, and testimony by political heavyweights including former Trump campaign chief executive Steve Bannon and former Trump deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates.

Those witnesses said they believed Stone had inside information about when WikiLeaks might release more damaging emails about Clinton. In truth, he had no such information.

Stone was also accused of tampering with Credico’s testimony, when Credico was summoned to testify before Congress and speak with the FBI. In emails and texts, Stone told Credico among other things: “Prepare to die,” “You’re a rat. A stoolie,” and “Stonewall it.”

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Ismail Shakil; Editing by Chris Reese, Tom Brown and Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.





Source link

Recent Articles

Trump says call for 7-9 years prison term for adviser Stone is ‘horrible’

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump described a demand by prosecutors on Monday for a federal judge to sentence his longtime adviser...
Read more

Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

News WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - Here are the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak: A woman wearing a face mask crosses a road after the extended...
Read more

Midnight vote tradition lives on in New Hampshire mountain hamlet

News WWNR -
0
DIXVILLE NOTCH, N.H. (Reuters) - As they have for six decades, the residents of the mountain hamlet of Dixville Notch cast the first...
Read more

NCAA tournament Bubble Watch – Updated look at the wildest bubble in years

News WWNR -
0
12:43 AM ETJohn GasawayESPN Insider CloseESPN Insider college basketball contributor First began covering college hoops in 2004 Has written for Basketball Prospectus and the Wall...
Read more

New Hampshire primary voting kicks off, with Sanders and Buttigieg locked in fierce battle

News WWNR -
0
MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire’s presidential primary kicked off at midnight – as voters in three tiny townships in the state’s North Country...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - Here are the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak: A woman wearing a face mask crosses a road after the extended...
Read more
News

Midnight vote tradition lives on in New Hampshire mountain hamlet

WWNR -
0
DIXVILLE NOTCH, N.H. (Reuters) - As they have for six decades, the residents of the mountain hamlet of Dixville Notch cast the first...
Read more
News

NCAA tournament Bubble Watch – Updated look at the wildest bubble in years

WWNR -
0
12:43 AM ETJohn GasawayESPN Insider CloseESPN Insider college basketball contributor First began covering college hoops in 2004 Has written for Basketball Prospectus and the Wall...
Read more
News

New Hampshire primary voting kicks off, with Sanders and Buttigieg locked in fierce battle

WWNR -
0
MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire’s presidential primary kicked off at midnight – as voters in three tiny townships in the state’s North Country...
Read more
News

Melania Trump urges governors’ spouses to spread ‘Be Best’ initiative in home states

WWNR -
0
First lady Melania Trump expressed the urgency to combat cyberbullying during a lunch with governor's spouses on Monday, pushing her 'Be Best' initiative even as...
Read more
News

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti signs city’s enhanced ‘Green New Deal’

WWNR -
0
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Monday signed an executive directive aimed at boosting the city’s Green New Deal initiative to fight climate...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap