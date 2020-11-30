Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Trump says DOJ ‘missing in action’ on alleged election fraud

President Trump told “Sunday Morning Futures,” that the Department of Justice is “missing in action” regarding his claims of widespread election fraud.

He told Maria Bartiromo, the host, that he has “not seen anything” from the DOJ or the Federal Bureau of Investigation on investigating the 2020 election.

“You would think if you’re in the FBI or Department of Justice, this is the biggest thing you could be looking at,” Trump said. “Where are they? I’ve not seen anything.”

“They just keep moving along and they go on to the next president,” he continued.

Trump’s legal team is attempting to prove through various legal battles that the president is the rightful winner of the 2020 presidential election. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Sen. Tom Cotton slams Biden’s ‘unity’ platform on Twitter, points to administration’s picks

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on Sunday took President-elect Joe Biden to task over his pledge to unify the country yet still choose controversial people to fill his cabinet.

“Biden said he wanted to unify the country,” Cotton wrote on Twitter. “But he’s picked a national security team that is weak on China, a DHS nominee who sold visas for powerful political friends, and a partisan hack who called Susan Collins ‘the worst’ for OMB. So much for unity.”

Biden has tapped mainstream Democrats to lead his foreign policy and national security team. Despite having extensive government experience, they have been criticized by some as having a limited range of views on China.

Biden’s pick for Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, faced criticism during the Obama administration after an inspector general report found that he intervened to help foreign investors in the EB-5 visa program – who were connected to top Democrats. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Biden coronavirus adviser makes grim prediction after Thanksgiving holiday

A member of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board on Saturday made a grim prediction about U.S. coronavirus cases in the coming weeks after millions of Americans traveled for Thanksgiving, despite warnings from public health officials.

“We fully expect that in about a week or two after Thanksgiving we will see an increase in cases first, then about a week or two later you’ll start to see an increase in hospitalizations, and then another week or two after that you’ll start to see deaths,” Dr. Celine Gounder told CBS News.

Gounder, a clinical assistant professor at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, noted that COVID-19 symptoms can develop up two weeks after exposure, which “means that people who celebrated with family, with friends over Thanksgiving will find themselves in the hospital, in ICUs over Christmas and New Years.”

Her comments come as the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. topped 200,000 for the first time Friday. The highest previous daily count was 196,000 on Nov. 20, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The institution reported a high of more than 2 million tests a few days before Thanksgiving as people prepared to travel, but that number had dropped to less than 1.2 million tests on Thanksgiving Day. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

