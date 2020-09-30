51.3 F
Beckley
Thursday, October 1, 2020 3:19am

Trump says he doesn’t know who Proud Boys are, says ‘let law enforcement do their work’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President Trump on Wednesday tried to clear up confusion after telling the right-wing men’s group the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by,” during the first presidential debate, saying he didn’t know who the group was but they should let law enforcement do their job.

“I don’t know who the Proud Boys are. I mean, you’ll have to give me a definition because I really don’t know who they are,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I can only say they have to stand down and let law enforcement do their work.”

The Proud Boys, a group of “Western chauvinists” who fashion themselves the counterweight to Antifa, have sometimes espoused White supremacist and misogynistic views. They have violently clashed with left-wing demonstrators across the country.

Trump, asked by moderator Chris Wallace at the debate Tuesday if he was willing to condemn White supremacy, said, “Sure, I’m willing to do that. But I would say almost everything I see is from the left-wing, not the right-wing. I am willing to do anything. I want to see peace.”

Democratic nominee Joe Biden then suggested Trump specifically condemn the far-right group Proud Boys, to which the president responded in part, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by” – a comment that sparked outrage on social media.

“Somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left, because this is not a right-wing problem,” Trump added.

TRUMP’S PROUD BOYS DEBATE COMMENT SPARKS PUSHBACK, TIM SCOTT ASKS HIM TO CLARIFY

Biden interrupted, calling Antifa “an idea, not an organization.”

Trump fired back saying,  “Oh you’ve got to be kidding.”

“When a bat hits you over the head that’s not an idea,” Trump said. “Antifa is bad.”

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., told reporters Wednesday he thought the president misspoke when he said “stand back and stand by,” but called on him to correct his statement if that really were the case.

“I think he misspoke. I think he should correct it. If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak,” he said during a photo op with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

The Trump campaign told Fox News the president has repeatedly condemned White supremacy and did so “twice” during the debate.

The campaign criticized the question from Wallace in general.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN SAYS PRESIDENT HAS ‘CONTINUOUSLY DENOUNCED’ WHITE SUPREMACY, AMID CRITICISM

Trump campiagn spokesman Tim Murtaugh doubled down, saying that the president has denounced White supremacy “over and over and over again.”

“Just last week, the president declared the KKK a terrorist organization and it cannot be any more clear than that,” Murtaugh said, pointing to the president’s Black America Plan, also known as the “Platinum Plan.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The “Platinum Plan” states that it will “prosecute the KKK and Antifa as terrorist organizations and make lynching a national hate crime.”

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin and Brooke Singman contributed to this report. 





Source link

Recent Articles

Live Updates: SCOTUS fight ramps up after first debate

News WWNR -
0
The Supreme Court nomination fight -- a partisan political battle -- continues to rage following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.President Trump on Saturday announced...
Read more

Judge Andrew P. Napolitano: ObamaCare and the Supreme Court — can the government force us to eat broccoli?

News WWNR -
0
“The Constitution is not neutral. It was designed to take the government off the backs of the people.”-- Justice William O. Douglas (1898-1980)With...
Read more

Trump claims debate victory over Biden: ‘I held Joe accountable for his 47 years of lies’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump declared victory over former VIce President Joe Biden after their first presidential debate, telling a rally in Duluth, Minnesota Wednesday evening that...
Read more

Undecided voters left disappointed, frustrated by first presidential debate: Pollster Frank Luntz

News WWNR -
0
The first presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden was a "disastrous meeting for American democracy" that resulted in no clear winner, pollster...
Read more

Hassan Whiteside claims tweet saying, ‘F–k America bro I’m moving to Hawaii’ is fake news

News WWNR -
0
Portland Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside said that the tweet about him leaving the United States and moving to Hawaii if Donald Trump...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Live Updates: SCOTUS fight ramps up after first debate

WWNR -
0
The Supreme Court nomination fight -- a partisan political battle -- continues to rage following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.President Trump on Saturday announced...
Read more
News

Judge Andrew P. Napolitano: ObamaCare and the Supreme Court — can the government force us to eat broccoli?

WWNR -
0
“The Constitution is not neutral. It was designed to take the government off the backs of the people.”-- Justice William O. Douglas (1898-1980)With...
Read more
News

Trump claims debate victory over Biden: ‘I held Joe accountable for his 47 years of lies’

WWNR -
0
President Trump declared victory over former VIce President Joe Biden after their first presidential debate, telling a rally in Duluth, Minnesota Wednesday evening that...
Read more
News

Undecided voters left disappointed, frustrated by first presidential debate: Pollster Frank Luntz

WWNR -
0
The first presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden was a "disastrous meeting for American democracy" that resulted in no clear winner, pollster...
Read more
News

Hassan Whiteside claims tweet saying, ‘F–k America bro I’m moving to Hawaii’ is fake news

WWNR -
0
Portland Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside said that the tweet about him leaving the United States and moving to Hawaii if Donald Trump...
Read more
News

Serena Williams’ latest quest for 24 ends at French Open, but does it really matter?

WWNR -
0
Serena Williams' latest much-hyped quest for her 24th major title came to an abrupt and anticlimactic halt on Wednesday when she withdrew from...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap