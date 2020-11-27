46.3 F
Trump says he will leave office if Electoral College votes for Biden

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President Trump said Thursday that he would leave office if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, but also alleged “massive fraud” in the vote count and promised to keep up with his legal fight.

Asked by a reporter following a teleconference with military troops on Thanksgiving if he would leave after an unsuccessful electoral college vote, he replied, “Certainly I will. … You know that I will.” 

Regarding the series of legal challenges in multiple states, Trump said: “A lot of things [are] happening between now and Jan. 20.” 

“It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede,” Trump later added. 

WHAT IS PRESIDENT TRUMP DOING ON THANKSGIVING?

Asked if he would consider running again on the Republican ticket in 2024, Trump said, “I don’t want to talk to 2024 yet.”

The president stated that the 2020 election results still “have a long way to go.”

Trump also revealed he’d travel to Georgia on Saturday to campaign for GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to supper them in their runoff contests.

He also said that people were “very disappointed we were robbed”’ in Georgia after the state certified its election results in favor of Biden. 

The Trump legal team was dealt a blow this week after Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nevada certified their election results. A Wednesday lawsuit from attorney Sidney Powell sought to decertify Georgia’s election result and award it to Trump. 

The lawsuit, which names Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger among the defendants, alleges multiple Constitutional violations, citing fact witnesses, expert witnesses and statistical impossibilities within the election results, and says tens of thousands of votes were impacted — enough to sway the state in favor of Biden.

WHAT IF TRUMP ACTUALLY DID IT? 

Trump on Wednesday asserted again that he had won the election. 

“This election was rigged and we can’t let that happen. We can’t let it happen for our country,” Trump said via speakerphone to the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee, “And this election has to be turned around because we won Pennsylvania by a lot and we won all these swing states by a lot.”

Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who attended the public hearing in Pennsylvania, argued that the Trump campaign has been denied the opportunity “almost uniformly” to raise concerns about voter fraud. The former mayor of New York also claimed that mail-in ballots were the “primary device” used to carry out the alleged fraud. 



