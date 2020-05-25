63.1 F
Beckley
Monday, May 25, 2020 5:24am

Trump says he’s no longer taking hydroxychloroquine

By WWNR
Politics



President Trump said that he is no longer on hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug he has been taking for several weeks as a treatment to ward off the coronavirus.

“Finished, just finished,” Trump told “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson” during an interview that aired Sunday on Sinclair Broadcasting. “And by the way, I’m still here. To the best of my knowledge, here I am.”

Last Monday, Trump revealed he had started taking the drug “a couple of weeks ago.”

TRUMP DEFENDS TAKING HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE, HITS BACK AT PELOSI AS ‘SICK’

The president said he’d received letters and calls from doctors extolling the drug’s benefits and that the White House physician consented to him taking it.

“I’ve heard a lot of good stories. And if it is not good, I will tell you, right. I’m not going to get hurt by it. It has been around for 40 years for malaria, for lupus, for other things,” Trump had said.

The Food and Drug Administration, however, has warned about using the drug for coronavirus treatment outside of hospitals or clinical trials due to the risk of heart problems.

A study published Friday in The Lancet medical journal found that COVID-19 patients were more likely to develop serious heart arrhythmias if treated with hydroxychloroquine.

