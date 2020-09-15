54.8 F
Beckley
Tuesday, September 15, 2020 4:58am

Trump says if ‘weak’ Biden can vote in person, ‘any American can do it’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President Trump took to Twitter late Monday to call out Joe Biden, for voting in person for the Delaware primary and said if the former vice president can cast a ballot at a voting center, it is clearly not too difficult for the average American.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN SEIZES ON KAMALA HARRIS ‘SLIP’ DURING ROUNDTABLE  

“Did you see where Joe  Biden—as Weak, Tired, and Sleepy as he is, went to a Polling Place today in Delaware (of course!) to VOTE? If Biden can do it, any American can do it!” Trump tweeted.

Trump and Republicans have clashed with Democrats over mail-in voting. Trump has insisted that mail-in voting is rife with fraud. Biden has promoted the option and has said “voting by mail is safe and secure.” Biden has even called out Trump for requesting a mail-in ballot for the Florida primary back in August.

Ken Farnaso, the Trump 2020 Campaign deputy national press secretary, said at the time that Biden is “disingenuously misleading millions of Americans on universal vote-by-mail and absentee voting — they are not the same thing. Fundamentally changing how Americans vote 81 days before Election Day is inviting chaos into our election system.”

Trump has been encouraging voters to vote both in person and by mail because he said if the system that is as effective as Democrats say it is, there shouldn’t be a problem.

Trump recently told voters in North Carolina to “make sure your Ballot COUNTS, sign & send it in EARLY. When Polls open, go to your Polling Place to see if it was COUNTED. IF NOT, VOTE! Your signed Ballot will not count because your vote has been posted. Don’t let them illegally take  your vote away from you.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Twitter flagged the Trump tweet as in violation of its “Civic Integrity Policy” and said voting in the state twice is illegal.

Fox News’ Marissa Schultz



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump says if ‘weak’ Biden can vote in person, ‘any American can do it’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump took to Twitter late Monday to call out Joe Biden, for voting in person for the Delaware primary and said if the former...
Read more

Saquon Barkley, Giants’ running game stuck in reverse in ugly opener – New York Giants Blog

News WWNR -
0
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants need Saquon Barkley. The running back is their best player and the centerpiece of their...
Read more

Tucker Carlson: Democrats’ anti-police rhetoric promoting ongoing violence

News WWNR -
0
The Democrat Party has been promoting anti-police narrative for months during Black Lives Matter protests, which have contributed to the recent outbreak of violence, Fox News' Tucker...
Read more

Eric Trump rips Biden: He blames president for wildfires while ‘Democrats haven’t done a damn thing’ about BLM ‘burning churches’

News WWNR -
0
Eric Trump, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, ripped Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday, calling him a hypocrite for attacking...
Read more

Media critic slams Daily Beast over misleading report on COVID deaths of teachers amid schools reopening

News WWNR -
0
The Daily Beast is being criticized over a misleading report about the deaths that have occurred among educators amid the reopening of schools...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Saquon Barkley, Giants’ running game stuck in reverse in ugly opener – New York Giants Blog

WWNR -
0
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants need Saquon Barkley. The running back is their best player and the centerpiece of their...
Read more
News

Tucker Carlson: Democrats’ anti-police rhetoric promoting ongoing violence

WWNR -
0
The Democrat Party has been promoting anti-police narrative for months during Black Lives Matter protests, which have contributed to the recent outbreak of violence, Fox News' Tucker...
Read more
News

Eric Trump rips Biden: He blames president for wildfires while ‘Democrats haven’t done a damn thing’ about BLM ‘burning churches’

WWNR -
0
Eric Trump, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, ripped Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday, calling him a hypocrite for attacking...
Read more
News

Media critic slams Daily Beast over misleading report on COVID deaths of teachers amid schools reopening

WWNR -
0
The Daily Beast is being criticized over a misleading report about the deaths that have occurred among educators amid the reopening of schools...
Read more
News

Trump accepts invitation for fourth debate moderated by Joe Rogan

WWNR -
0
President Trump welcomed the idea of a fourth presidential debate moderated by podcast giant Joe Rogan.Rogan floated a proposed matchup between the president...
Read more
News

President Pelosi? How a contested election brawl could unfold on Capitol Hill

WWNR -
0
President Trump frequently suggests that election chaos could propel his favorite foil to the White House.“If you don’t have  by the end of...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap