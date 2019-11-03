46.4 F
Trump says more information soon to be released about White House’s Vindman

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs for New York City from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., November 2, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that more information would be released shortly about Alexander Vindman, the U.S. official who told Congress he was concerned that Trump’s call with Ukraine’s leader threatened national security.

Vindman, a U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and National Security Council official, has been targeted by Trump since his Oct. 29 congressional testimony was released. Trump tweeted that day that Vindman was a “Never Trumper witness.”

Asked whether he regrets calling the Vindman a “Never Trumper,” Trump told reporters on Saturday, “Well, you’ll be seeing very soon what comes out and then you can ask the question in a different way.”

Vindman sat in on the July 25 call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that spurred the House of Representatives’ impeachment investigation.

Reporting by Heather Timmons; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

