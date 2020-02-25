44.3 F
Beckley
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 7:22am

Trump says stock markets will crash if he loses election

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


U.S. President Donald Trump inspects honour guards during the ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India’s Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the U.S. stock market will crash if he loses the election this year.

During a trip to India, Trump told business leaders stocks will jump higher if he is re-elected, but “if I don’t win you’re going to see a crash like you’ve never seen before.”

He said his administration planned to announce tax cuts for the middle class in the not too distant future.

Trump also said that Monday’s steep fall in share prices was bad because of fears of the coronavirus, but the United States was in good shape in terms of tackling the problem.

He said Chinese President Xi Jinping was working hard on the issue. “And I think it is going to be under control … I think it is going to work out fine. We hope so,” trump said.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump says stock markets will crash if he loses election

News WWNR -
0
U.S. President Donald Trump inspects honour guards during the ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace in New Delhi,...
Read more

Bloomberg camp responds to 2016 audio of ex-mayor calling Obama endorsement ‘backhanded,’ Warren ‘scary’

News WWNR -
0
Mike Bloomberg's campaign said Monday that a re-surfaced 2016 audio recording where the billionaire called Democratic rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., "scary" and criticized President Barack Obama's...
Read more

Investigators seek motive after car rammed into German carnival parade

News WWNR -
0
The area is secured by the firefighters and police the day after a car ploughed into a carnival parade injuring several people in...
Read more

Laura Ingraham: ‘Democrats have no one to blame but themselves for the Bernie juggernaut’

News WWNR -
0
Laura Ingraham examined the aftermath of Democratic presidential frontrunner Bernie Sanders winning the Nevada Caucuses Saturday, saying the Democratic Party created their own monster that...
Read more

Doc Rivers views Kobe memorial as catharsis — ‘Today will help’

News WWNR -
0
LOS ANGELES -- Doc Rivers saw "adversaries" all around him at Staples Center, all brought together by the power of Kobe Bryant.The LA...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Bloomberg camp responds to 2016 audio of ex-mayor calling Obama endorsement ‘backhanded,’ Warren ‘scary’

WWNR -
0
Mike Bloomberg's campaign said Monday that a re-surfaced 2016 audio recording where the billionaire called Democratic rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., "scary" and criticized President Barack Obama's...
Read more
News

Investigators seek motive after car rammed into German carnival parade

WWNR -
0
The area is secured by the firefighters and police the day after a car ploughed into a carnival parade injuring several people in...
Read more
News

Laura Ingraham: ‘Democrats have no one to blame but themselves for the Bernie juggernaut’

WWNR -
0
Laura Ingraham examined the aftermath of Democratic presidential frontrunner Bernie Sanders winning the Nevada Caucuses Saturday, saying the Democratic Party created their own monster that...
Read more
News

Doc Rivers views Kobe memorial as catharsis — ‘Today will help’

WWNR -
0
LOS ANGELES -- Doc Rivers saw "adversaries" all around him at Staples Center, all brought together by the power of Kobe Bryant.The LA...
Read more
News

Trump says Sotomayor, Ginsburg should recuse themselves from cases dealing with his administration

WWNR -
0
In a remarkable public rebuke, President Trump late Monday called on Supreme Court justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg to recuse themselves...
Read more
News

Eric Trump slams Sanders: ‘He has three accomplishments, two of which are naming post offices’

WWNR -
0
Trump Organization executive vice president Eric Trump told Fox News Monday that Democratic front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has achieved relatively in close to...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap