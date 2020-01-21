22.5 F
Beckley
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 1:41pm

Trump Senate impeachment live blog: Lawmakers debate ground rules

By WWNR
NewsPolitics




Senators on Tuesday are debating the ground rules for President
Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump Senate impeachment live blog: Lawmakers debate ground rules

News WWNR -
0
Senators on Tuesday are debating the ground rules for President Trump's Senate impeachment trial. Source link
Read more

Sources — Boston’s Dustin Pedroia has serious setback in recovery

News WWNR -
0
Dustin Pedroia's lengthy comeback attempt endured another roadblock, as the Boston Red Sox second baseman suffered a significant setback with his left knee,...
Read more

White House lawyer in Trump trial is both defender and key witness to events

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - When White House counsel Pat Cipollone argues President Donald Trump’s case in a Senate trial this week, he will also...
Read more

Geoff Shepard: Pelosi’s Watergate-era impeachment counsel – disbarred but happy to offer advice

News WWNR -
0
If you were wondering why Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment strategy feels like political malpractice, we now can understand why: she’s heeding advice from Watergate-era convicted...
Read more

Trump addresses World Economic Forum in Davos, touts trade deals, US economy

News WWNR -
0
President Trump on Tuesday addressed the global business community in Davos while his adversaries back home prepared for his impeachment trial.Trump praised his own policies...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Sources — Boston’s Dustin Pedroia has serious setback in recovery

WWNR -
0
Dustin Pedroia's lengthy comeback attempt endured another roadblock, as the Boston Red Sox second baseman suffered a significant setback with his left knee,...
Read more
News

White House lawyer in Trump trial is both defender and key witness to events

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - When White House counsel Pat Cipollone argues President Donald Trump’s case in a Senate trial this week, he will also...
Read more
News

Geoff Shepard: Pelosi’s Watergate-era impeachment counsel – disbarred but happy to offer advice

WWNR -
0
If you were wondering why Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment strategy feels like political malpractice, we now can understand why: she’s heeding advice from Watergate-era convicted...
Read more
News

Trump addresses World Economic Forum in Davos, touts trade deals, US economy

WWNR -
0
President Trump on Tuesday addressed the global business community in Davos while his adversaries back home prepared for his impeachment trial.Trump praised his own policies...
Read more
News

Trump defense team gets reinforcements, battle over Senate impeachment trial witnesses, ground rules to begin

WWNR -
0
A copy of a Senate draft resolution to be offered by Senate Majority...
Read more
News

Thailand’s opposition Future Forward Party not guilty of opposing monarchy: court

WWNR -
0
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Tuesday found key figures of the opposition Future Forward Party not guilty of opposing the country’s...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap