Trump shrugs off Colin Powell’s support for Biden, brings up WMD UN speech

By WWNR
President Trump late Sunday responded to former Secretary of State Colin Powell’s earlier announcement that he will be supporting Joe Biden for president in 2020 after saying that Trump “drifted away” from the Constitution during his tenure.

Powell made the announcement on CNN and said that while he will vote for Biden, he will not hit the campaign trail. His decision is not that stunning. He said he voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

GEORGE BUSH SPEAKS OUT ON GEORGE FLOYD, RACISM

“I’m very close to Joe Biden in a social matter and in a political matter,” Powell said. “I’ve worked with him for 35, 40 years. And he is now the candidate and I will be voting for him.”

“Colin Powell was a pathetic interview today on Fake News CNN,” Trump tweeted. “In his time, he was weak & gave away everything to everybody- so bad for the USA. Also got the “weapons of mass destruction” totally wrong, and you know that that mistake cost us? Sad! Only negative questions asked.”

Powell addressed the United Nations back in 2003 and accused Iraq of harboring weapons of mass destruction. He has since called the speech a “blot” on his record, according to PBS’ “Frontline.” He told ABC News that it “will always be a part of my record. It was painful. It is painful now.”

This is not the first time that Trump has brought up the invasion of Iraq when criticizing Bush-era officials. Trump told the Hill TV back in 2018 that “going into the Middle East” at the time was the “worst single mistake ever made in the history of our country.”

Trump’s swift response to Powell could indicate that the president is coming to terms that he might not benefit from the support of some establishment Republicans. The New York Times reported that  Bush and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, will not support Trump in 2020.  Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Ak., said that she is “struggling” with her vote.

Tim Murtaugh, a Trump campaign spokesman, said, “President Trump has the support of a record number of Republicans across the country. He leads a united party and will win in November.”

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly and the Associated Press contributed to this report



