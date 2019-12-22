33.2 F
Beckley
Sunday, December 22, 2019 12:30am

Trump slams House’s impeachment delay as ‘so unfair’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Saturday criticized House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for holding off on sending the articles of impeachment against him to the Senate.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

“It’s so unfair,” Trump said, days after he was impeached by the House, during a speech to conservative student group Turning Point USA, saying that Pelosi adopted the strategy because she has “no case.”

“They are violating the Constitution,” Trump said, calling Pelosi “crazy Nancy.”

The Democratic-controlled House voted on Dec. 18 to impeach Trump, setting the stage for a trial in the Senate. Trump is very unlikely to be convicted and removed from office by the upper chamber of Congress because it is controlled by his Republican Party. A two-thirds majority vote in the Senate is needed for a conviction on impeachment charges.

Republicans and Democrats are at loggerheads over how the trial will play out. Pelosi and other Democrats want to call top Trump aides as witnesses and are seeking assurances that the trial will be held on terms they consider fair.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has said he is working in tandem with the White House on trial preparations, drawing accusations from Democrats that he is ignoring his duty to consider the evidence in an impartial manner.

Pelosi has not yet sent the impeachment package to the Senate in a bid to increase pressure on Republicans there. Pelosi has also not yet announced the managers, or prosecutors, who will present evidence in the trial.

“Until the House gets a clearer picture of what a Senate trial will look like, the Speaker will not be in the position to appoint managers and take the next steps in holding this President accountable and ensuring the Senate fulfills its constitutional duty,” Pelosi’s office said in a statement on Saturday.

Pelosi’s office said senators have a constitutional obligation to conduct a “fair process that provides both the Senators, who will act as jurors, and the public with the opportunity to understand the full extent of President Trump’s abuse of power.”

Trump is accused of abusing his power by holding back $391 million in security aid to Ukraine in an effort to get Kiev to announce a corruption investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading candidate for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the November 2020 election.

The president is also charged with obstruction of Congress for directing administration officials and agencies not to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry.

Trump says he did nothing wrong and has dismissed his impeachment as a partisan bid to undo his 2016 election win.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper, Jan Wolfe and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump slams House’s impeachment delay as ‘so unfair’

News WWNR -
0
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Saturday criticized House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for holding off on sending...
Read more

Are the White Sox MLB contenders with their reinforced rotation?

News WWNR -
0
We all know the recent history of the Chicago White Sox is uglier than those collared uniforms they wore in the late 1970s:...
Read more

Rep. Mark Meadows: Dems wearing black after Trump impeachment is a ‘PR stunt’

News WWNR -
0
House Freedom Caucus member Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said Democrats wearing black clothing in the wake of President Trump's impeachment are continuing with their...
Read more

Trump blasts House Democrats over impeachment: ‘They had nothing, there’s no crime’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump mocked House Democrats on Saturday during a Turning Point USA event in West Palm Beach, Fla., for voting to impeach him without...
Read more

ICE releases footage purportedly proving migrants knew enrollment at fake university was illegal

News WWNR -
0
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is defending itself amid claims that it unfairly enticed migrants into enrolling in a fake university so they...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Are the White Sox MLB contenders with their reinforced rotation?

WWNR -
0
We all know the recent history of the Chicago White Sox is uglier than those collared uniforms they wore in the late 1970s:...
Read more
News

Rep. Mark Meadows: Dems wearing black after Trump impeachment is a ‘PR stunt’

WWNR -
0
House Freedom Caucus member Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said Democrats wearing black clothing in the wake of President Trump's impeachment are continuing with their...
Read more
News

Trump blasts House Democrats over impeachment: ‘They had nothing, there’s no crime’

WWNR -
0
President Trump mocked House Democrats on Saturday during a Turning Point USA event in West Palm Beach, Fla., for voting to impeach him without...
Read more
News

ICE releases footage purportedly proving migrants knew enrollment at fake university was illegal

WWNR -
0
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is defending itself amid claims that it unfairly enticed migrants into enrolling in a fake university so they...
Read more
News

Billy Hallowell: Christianity Today attacks Trump – Should evangelicals like me support or oppose him?

WWNR -
0
The editorial published this week in Christianity Today calling for President Trump to be removed from office highlights the difficult choice facing evangelical...
Read more
News

Jeff Flake claims Senate Republicans, not just Trump, are on trial

WWNR -
0
Former Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., is warning his former colleagues in the Senate that they, along with President Trump, will be on trial...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap