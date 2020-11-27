46.3 F
Beckley
Friday, November 27, 2020 12:29pm

Trump slams reporter who asks if he would concede election: ‘Don’t ever talk to the president that way!’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


President Trump took offense during a Thursday news conference when a reporter balked at his claim of voter fraud during the Nov. 3 election.

“Don’t talk to me that way,” the president snapped. “You’re just a lightweight. Don’t talk to me that way. I’m the president of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the president that way.”

Prior to the outburst, Trump had been claiming that election results showed Democrat Joe Biden “losing to Obama all over the place” in noncompetitive states, meaning the former vice president had failed to match the election performance of his boss.

And yet, Trump claimed, Biden’s vote totals surpassed those of Obama “in areas that mattered in terms of the election – in swing states.”

The president’s insinuation was that Biden’s vote totals in battleground states may have been manipulated.

“This election was a fraud,” the president concluded at one point.

TRUMP SAYS HE WILL LEAVE OFFICE IF ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES BIDEN

The reporter who drew the president’s ire was identified as Jeff Mason from Reuters, according to the Huffington Post.

The exchange began when Mason asked the president if he would concede if the Electoral College votes in favor of Biden.

“Well, if they do, they made a mistake, because this election was a fraud,” the president responded.

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump listens during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

FILE – In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump listens during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Trump had at least one previous confrontation with Mason, according to Mediaite. It occurred in October when Mason was wearing a face mask inside the Oval Office.

“This is Jeff Mason,” Trump said to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the outlet reported. “He’s got a mask on that’s the largest mask I think I’ve ever seen. So I don’t know if you can hear him.” 

GOP VIEWS GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFFS AS ‘FIREWALL’ AGAINST BIDEN AGENDA

The president has called out Mason for wearing a mask in the past as well, in addition to sparring with him on other issues. 



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump slams reporter who asks if he would concede election: ‘Don’t ever talk to the president that way!’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump took offense during a Thursday news conference when a reporter balked at his claim of voter fraud during the Nov. 3...
Read more

Portland police arrest 3 for Thanksgiving Day vandalism spree; ‘at least’ 10 businesses damaged

News WWNR -
0
Three people were arrested in Portland after police say they caused “thousands” of dollars worth of damage vandalizing at least 10 businesses in...
Read more

Live Updates: Trump says 2020 election results still ‘have a long way to go’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump is continuing his legal battles in several states to contest the results of the 2020 elections, saying Thursday there's still a "long...
Read more

Tulsi Gabbard urges Trump to grant clemency to Assange, Snowden

News WWNR -
0
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has called on President Trump to pardon National Security Agency (NSA) whistleblower Edward Snowden and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange...
Read more

No. 2 Baylor Bears head to Las Vegas with hopes of tipping off season

News WWNR -
0
No. 2 Baylor made an unexpected Thanksgiving night flight to Las Vegas, where the Bears now hope to open their men's basketball schedule...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Portland police arrest 3 for Thanksgiving Day vandalism spree; ‘at least’ 10 businesses damaged

WWNR -
0
Three people were arrested in Portland after police say they caused “thousands” of dollars worth of damage vandalizing at least 10 businesses in...
Read more
News

Live Updates: Trump says 2020 election results still ‘have a long way to go’

WWNR -
0
President Trump is continuing his legal battles in several states to contest the results of the 2020 elections, saying Thursday there's still a "long...
Read more
News

Tulsi Gabbard urges Trump to grant clemency to Assange, Snowden

WWNR -
0
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has called on President Trump to pardon National Security Agency (NSA) whistleblower Edward Snowden and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange...
Read more
News

No. 2 Baylor Bears head to Las Vegas with hopes of tipping off season

WWNR -
0
No. 2 Baylor made an unexpected Thanksgiving night flight to Las Vegas, where the Bears now hope to open their men's basketball schedule...
Read more
News

Rev. Franklin Graham praises 3 Trump-appointed Supreme Court justices after New York religious case

WWNR -
0
President Trump deserves thanks for appointing three conservative Supreme Court justices , each of whom ruled this week in favor of religious groups and against New York...
Read more
News

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon tests positive for COVID-19

WWNR -
0
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has tested positive for COVID-19, the latest governor to test positive for the disease this year."Governor Mark Gordon received results today...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap