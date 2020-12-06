Trump ‘surprised’ congressional Republicans say Biden is president-elect, demands to know who

President Trump said he is “surprised” that “so many” congressional Republicans believe President-elect Joe Biden won the election, and demanded a list of those who thought so.

The Washington Post surveyed all 249 Republican House and Senate members, and as of Saturday afternoon, found 27 would commit to saying Biden won the election. Another 220 would not say who won; 70 percent did not respond to the Post’s request for comment.

Earlier that number was 25. “25, wow! I am surprised there are so many. We have just begun to fight. Please send me a list of the 25 RINOS. I read the Fake News Washington Post as little as possible!” Trump wrote on Twitter, quoting the Washington Post story.

The Post found that eight Republicans, 3% of all GOP lawmakers, vocally supported Trump’s current strategy of claiming victory and suing for fraud in swing states that he lost.

KEMP, TRUMP CLASH OVER ELECTION RESULTS

This week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., dodged questions about Trump’s claims of fraud and refused to weigh in.

“The future will take care of itself,” he told reporters.

On Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sidestepped questions on how he would fight executive orders from Biden’s first days in office.

“Let’s wait until [we see] who’s sworn in,” McCarthy said, “and we can discuss that.”

But Kellyanne Conway, the president’s former adviser, cast more doubt on Trump’s legal efforts.

GIULIANI BLAMES GOP LAWMAKERS FOR LETTING DOWN TRUMP

“If you look at the vote totals in the Electoral College tally, it looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail. I assume the electors will certify that and it will be official. We, as a nation, will move forward, because we always do,” she said in an interview with The 19th.

On Thanksgiving, Trump promised to leave office if the Electoral College voted for Biden. “It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede,” Trump later added.

But as Dec. 14, the designated electoral voting day, looms closer, Trump’s team is continuing its fight to have election results decertified in some states.

The president headed to Georgia to campaign for Senate Republicans Saturday, worrying some that his message of a “rigged” election may throw the runoff races.

Pro-Trump attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell already have urged Georgians to boycott the runoff to support the president.

Powell said state residents should not vote until Georgia overhauls its procedures and stops using Dominion voting machines.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I would encourage all Georgians to make it known that you will not vote at all until your vote is secure – and I mean that regardless of party,” Powell said. “