52.4 F
Beckley
Friday, January 3, 2020 8:54pm

Trump tells evangelical rally he will put prayer in schools

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


MIAMI/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said his Democratic opponents would tear down crosses and pledged to bring prayer to public schools at a re-election rally to shore up evangelical support.

U.S. President Donald Trump makes a speech to evangelical supports in Miami, Florida, U.S., January 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eva Marie Uzcategui

Trump spoke on the outskirts of Miami at the King Jesus International Ministry, a “prosperity gospel” church that teaches that the faithful will be rewarded with health and wealth on earth.

“We are defending religion itself, it’s under siege,” Trump said. “A society without religion cannot prosper.”

More than 80% of white evangelicals voted for Trump in the 2016 election. But a crack in evangelical support opened up last month when the magazine Christianity Today wrote a blistering editorial on Trump’s “grossly immoral character.”

Attendees, some of them wearing Trump’s signature red campaign hats, nearly filled the room, which the church says holds 7,000. Some raised their hands in a sign of praise and swayed while music played loudly over the speakers before the president entered the room.

Pastors gathered around Trump on the stage for an opening prayer, while much of the audience remained standing with their hands aloft.

In his speech, Trump mocked Democratic challenger Pete Buttigieg, the Indiana mayor, for having what he said was an unpronounceable last name, and told attendees Democrats were waging war against religion.

“These angry radicals want to impose absolute conformity by censuring speech, tearing down crosses and symbols of faith and banning religious believers from public life.”

He got a big reaction from the crowd when he promised to bring religion into U.S. schools. A clause in the U.S. Constitution prohibits the government from promoting one religion over the other, which means public schools don’t promote prayer or religious symbols.

“Very soon I’ll be taking action to safeguard students and teachers’ First Amendment rights to pray in our schools,” Trump said. “They want to take that right along with many other ones.”

According to a 2019 survey here by the Pew Research Center, 43% of U.S. adults, or some 110 million people, identify with Protestantism; 59% of those, or 64 million are born-again or evangelical Christians.

Christian support for Trump remained relatively constant from his inauguration until March of 2019, Pew Research shows. Some Christians believe that support has frayed since.

Friday’s rally “is Trump’s desperate response to the realization that he is losing his primary voting bloc — faith voters,” said Doug Pagitt, the executive director of Vote Common Good, a progressive Christian group, on Friday.

Additional reporting by Mohammad Zargham in Washington; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump tells evangelical rally he will put prayer in schools

News WWNR -
0
MIAMI/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said his Democratic opponents would tear down crosses and pledged to bring prayer to...
Read more

Sen. Chris Murphy condemns Soleimani airstrike days after claiming ‘no one fears’ US during embassy assault

News WWNR -
0
<br>President Trump speaks after the U.S killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., criticized  President Trump's order that led to the death of Iranian...
Read more

Trump says Soleimani was planning ‘imminent and sinister attacks,’ defends airstrike

News WWNR -
0
President Trump accused Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani of planning “imminent and sinister attacks” in his first televised remarks since the deadly airstrike that killed...
Read more

U.S. Democratic White House contenders condemn Trump’s strike against Iranian commander, warn of war

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential contenders on Friday condemned the air strike that killed prominent Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, saying President Donald...
Read more

‘Bible Memory Man’ shares 3 tips for memorizing Scripture in 2020

News WWNR -
0
As prominent Christian leaders and ministries declare 2020 the "Year of the Bible," more people are looking to the Good Book for answers.Tom...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Sen. Chris Murphy condemns Soleimani airstrike days after claiming ‘no one fears’ US during embassy assault

WWNR -
0
<br>President Trump speaks after the U.S killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., criticized  President Trump's order that led to the death of Iranian...
Read more
News

Trump says Soleimani was planning ‘imminent and sinister attacks,’ defends airstrike

WWNR -
0
President Trump accused Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani of planning “imminent and sinister attacks” in his first televised remarks since the deadly airstrike that killed...
Read more
News

U.S. Democratic White House contenders condemn Trump’s strike against Iranian commander, warn of war

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential contenders on Friday condemned the air strike that killed prominent Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, saying President Donald...
Read more
News

‘Bible Memory Man’ shares 3 tips for memorizing Scripture in 2020

WWNR -
0
As prominent Christian leaders and ministries declare 2020 the "Year of the Bible," more people are looking to the Good Book for answers.Tom...
Read more
News

Players, refs to wear black band on uniforms to honor former commissioner David Stern

WWNR -
0
NBA players and referees will wear a commemorative black band on their uniforms for the rest of the season to honor former commissioner...
Read more
News

Judges wrestle over Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. appeals court judges on Friday grappled with broad legal arguments by President Donald Trump’s administration seeking to block former...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap