58.8 F
Beckley
Saturday, October 24, 2020 11:00am

Trump to cast his ballot in Florida, braces for marathon weekend of rallies 10 days before election

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


President Trump is set to cast his ballot early in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday. 

“To continue our movement. I am going to rely on you. Get out and vote,” Trump told supporters in the Sunshine state during a rally on Friday. “Vote early. Bring your friends, your family, your neighbors, your co-workers. Even grab your boss and say: ‘Come on, boss. You got to vote.’”

LIVE UPDATES: TRUMP, BIDEN CAMPAIGNS MOVE INTO FINAL STRETCH AFTER DEBATE

Trump switched his official residence to his private club at Mar-a-Lago from New York last year, after complaining that politicians in his home state have treated him unfairly. 

Trump cast absentee ballots during the presidential primary in March and again in the primary election in August. 

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Pensacola International Airport, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Pensacola International Airport, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen dropped off their absentee ballots Friday at a site in Indianapolis. 

The president made the rounds to two predominantly red regions in the state — The Villages, a retirement community located north of Orlando, and Pensacola — on Friday to kick off a weekend of marathon campaigning.

EARLY VOTING SHOWS DEMOCRATS LEADING REPUBLICANS IN HISTORIC BATTLEGROUND STATES

Despite surging numbers of coronavirus cases — which soared above 80,000 in the country shattering single-day records on Friday and highlighting an alarming uptick in several Midwest states — Trump will make the rounds to battleground states, stumping in Lumberton, North Carolina, Circleville, Ohio, and Waukesha, Wisconsin in the final 10 days of the campaign.

Former President Barack Obama will rally for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Miami on Saturday as well. 

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about coronavirus at The Queen theater, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about coronavirus at The Queen theater, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

CONCERNS RISE AS CORONAVIRUS, FLU SEASON OVERLAP

Biden, meanwhile, will hold a pair of drive-in events in Bucks County, part of suburban Philadelphia that 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won by a slim margin, and Luzerne County, a blue-collar area that twice voted for Obama but went overwhelmingly for Trump four years ago. Biden’s campaign said the former vice president will be joined by Bon Jovi, a native of neighboring New Jersey, for the Luzerne event.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump to cast his ballot in Florida, braces for marathon weekend of rallies 10 days before election

News WWNR -
0
President Trump is set to cast his ballot early in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday. “To continue our movement. I am going to rely on...
Read more

Newt Gingrich: Trump should emphasize three things in closing days of campaign

News WWNR -
0
President Trump had a great closing debate Thursday night. His tone was presidential. His discipline made the debate feel far more substantive and...
Read more

Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes heart surgery, says he’s feeling ‘fantastic’

News WWNR -
0
Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted Friday that he was feeling “fantastic” after undergoing heart surgery to receive a new aortic valve.“Thanks to the team at the...
Read more

Game 3 win proof Walker Buehler is baseball’s reigning October ace

News WWNR -
0
2:48 AM ETJeff PassanESPN CloseESPN MLB insiderAuthor of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"ARLINGTON, Texas --...
Read more

Live updates: Trump, Biden campaigns move into final stretch after debate

News WWNR -
0
Following a slightly more subdued final presidential debate in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday evening, President Trump traveled to Florida on Friday to rally support in the crucial...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Newt Gingrich: Trump should emphasize three things in closing days of campaign

WWNR -
0
President Trump had a great closing debate Thursday night. His tone was presidential. His discipline made the debate feel far more substantive and...
Read more
News

Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes heart surgery, says he’s feeling ‘fantastic’

WWNR -
0
Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted Friday that he was feeling “fantastic” after undergoing heart surgery to receive a new aortic valve.“Thanks to the team at the...
Read more
News

Game 3 win proof Walker Buehler is baseball’s reigning October ace

WWNR -
0
2:48 AM ETJeff PassanESPN CloseESPN MLB insiderAuthor of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"ARLINGTON, Texas --...
Read more
News

Live updates: Trump, Biden campaigns move into final stretch after debate

WWNR -
0
Following a slightly more subdued final presidential debate in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday evening, President Trump traveled to Florida on Friday to rally support in the crucial...
Read more
News

Live updates: First steps taken toward Amy Coney Barrett confirmation vote

WWNR -
0
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., took the first steps Friday to advance Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination toward a confirmation vote despite...
Read more
News

NBA targeting Dec. 22 as start to coming season

WWNR -
0
The NBA may be back before Christmas and fans could return to games at some point next season, if one plan considered by...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap