Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Trump to make statement after Iran retaliates with missile attack aimed at US, coalition forces

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Trump to make statement Wednesday after Iran retaliates with missile attack in Iraq targeting US, coalition forces
President Trump says he will make a statement Wednesday after Iran fired as many as 15 ballistic missiles into Iraq, targeting U.S. military and coalition forces in a major retaliation by the rogue regime after the U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian Quds Force Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week.

Ten missiles hit Al-Assad Air Base, one missile hit a military base in Erbil and four missiles failed to hit their targets, according to a U.S. military spokesman for Central Command, responsible for American forces in the Middle East. The attacks unfolded in two waves early Wednesday, each about an hour apart, officials said. Initial assessments showed “no U.S. casualties,” a U.S. military official in Baghdad told Fox News.

Trump tweeted a response late Tuesday evening: “All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.” Click here for more on our top story.

Sen. Lindsey Graham warns Iran after phone call with Trump: ‘Your fate is in your hands’
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., detailed a conversation he had with President Trump in response to Tuesday’s missile attack by Iran, which targeted U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq.

“Let me say tonight if you are watching television in Iran,” Graham, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on “Hannity.” ” I just got off the phone with the president. Your fate is in your own hands in terms of the regime’s economic viability.”

“This was an act of war,” Graham continued. “By any reasonable definition. The missiles were launched from Iran. The president has all the authority he needs under Article II to respond.” Click here for more.

Other developments:

Stay with Fox News for complete live team coverage of the latest developments in the conflict between the United States and Iran on all platforms.

Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashes outside Tehran airport killing all on board, Ukraine says
A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people — including passengers and crew — crashed Wednesday morning shortly after takeoff near the airport in Tehran, killing all on board, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office confirmed.

Iranian state-run IRNA news agency reported the plane had taken off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport. The flight was bound for the Ukrainian capital, Kiev. The crash came hours after Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Iraqi bases housing U.S. soldiers, but both Ukrainian and Iranian officials said they suspected a mechanical issue brought down the Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Click here for more.

TODAY’S MUST-READS
Hunter Biden is ‘biological and legal father’ of child with former stripper, judge rules.
CNN settles Nick Sandmann defamation lawsuit in Covington Catholic High School controversy.
Will Jussie Smollett return for ‘Empire’ finale?

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS
Consequences for Iran severe if Trump ramps up economic warfare, experts say.
Oil prices surge after Iran’s missile attack on US forces in Iraq. 
How to avoid Amazon Ring hackers.
 
SOME PARTING WORDS

In an interview on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” retired U.S. Marine Johnny “Joey” Jones said the U.S. is “at war” and urged “all-or-nothing response” from President Trump to Iran that would avoid a 20-year conflict resulting in the deaths of thousands of troops.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson.



