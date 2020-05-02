44.6 F
Beckley
Saturday, May 2, 2020 3:42am

Trump to nominate retired general to be U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


U.S. President Donald Trump departs on travel to the Camp David presidential retreat from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump intends to nominate Keith Dayton to be the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, the White House said on Friday, a year after Trump removed the previous envoy.

Dayton, a retired Army lieutenant general, currently serves as the senior U.S. defense adviser to Ukraine and director of the George C. Marshall Center in Germany.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Dayton would replace Marie Yovanovitch, a career diplomat who was recalled in May 2019.

In November, Yovanovitch told a House of Representatives impeachment inquiry of Trump that she was ousted from her post after coming under attack from the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Trump was impeached by the House in December on charges of pressuring Ukraine into investigating Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son and obstruction of Congress. Trump was acquitted by the Senate in February.

Russian troops seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and annexed it after a referendum that Kiev and its Western allies say was illegal. The Ukrainian government has also been embroiled in a conflict with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine since 2014 that has killed more than 13,000 people.

Reporting by Eric Beech and Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump to nominate retired general to be U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

News WWNR -
0
U.S. President Donald Trump departs on travel to the Camp David presidential retreat from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington,...
Read more

Trey Gowdy slams DOJ over Flynn case: ‘It’s not the Department of Let’s See Who We Can Get Fired’

News WWNR -
0
Former House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., joined "The Story" Friday to react to the latest developments in the case of former National...
Read more

Ohio protester confronts masked reporter: ‘You’re terrifying the general public!’

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Chanting “Reopen Ohio!” a crowd gathered outside the...
Read more

Tom Homan: Liberal judges use coronavirus as excuse to free detained illegal immigrants, endangering public

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here. Far-left advocates of open borders – who think...
Read more

After rumours about health, North Korea state media report Kim Jong Un appearance

News WWNR -
0
SEOUL (Reuters) - After weeks of intense speculation about the health of Kim Jong Un, state news agency KCNA said on Saturday the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trey Gowdy slams DOJ over Flynn case: ‘It’s not the Department of Let’s See Who We Can Get Fired’

WWNR -
0
Former House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., joined "The Story" Friday to react to the latest developments in the case of former National...
Read more
News

Ohio protester confronts masked reporter: ‘You’re terrifying the general public!’

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Chanting “Reopen Ohio!” a crowd gathered outside the...
Read more
News

Tom Homan: Liberal judges use coronavirus as excuse to free detained illegal immigrants, endangering public

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here. Far-left advocates of open borders – who think...
Read more
News

After rumours about health, North Korea state media report Kim Jong Un appearance

WWNR -
0
SEOUL (Reuters) - After weeks of intense speculation about the health of Kim Jong Un, state news agency KCNA said on Saturday the...
Read more
News

Coronavirus scrambles 2020 expectations for Trump in must-win Florida

WWNR -
0
TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) - Before the coronavirus pandemic, Desi Marinov considered herself “apolitical.” The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, flight attendant didn’t even bother to...
Read more
News

Dana White announces UFC Fight Night lineups for May

WWNR -
0
UFC president Dana White announced on Friday the official lineups for UFC Fight Night events on May 13 and May 16 in Jacksonville,...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap