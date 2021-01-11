35.5 F
Beckley
Monday, January 11, 2021 2:08pm

Trump to temporarily suspend immigration as coronavirus precaution

By WWNR
News

President Trump will be temporarily suspending immigration in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S.

source

