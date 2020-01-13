42.5 F
Beckley
Monday, January 13, 2020 3:00am

Trump tweets again in Farsi, says Iran has been ‘choked off’ by sanctions, protests

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President Trump late Sunday tweeted in Farsi that a combination of protests and sanctions have “choked off” Iran and said Tehran will be forced to the negotiation table.

STEVE HILTON GOES OFF ON ‘ESTABLISHMENT REPUBLICANS’

Trump insisted that he “couldn’t care less” if the regime negotiates, but he appeared to lay down non-negotiable issues that included the development of nuclear weapons and the use of deadly force against protesters.

“Don’t kill your protesters,” he tweeted.

US TROOPS PRAISE GENERAL’S KILLING, COTTON SAYS

The tweet in Farsi appears to be an attempt by Trump to speak directly to the Iranian people. Tehran has experienced upheaval after the missile strike on a Ukrainian airline flight out of the country’s capital that the country called a mistake. Still, the mishap was seen as an international display of military ineptitude.

Many of the country’s protesters chanted “death to the Dictator,” referring to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump, who says he is not interested in ousting the Iranian regime, reinstated economic sanctions on Iran after withdrawing from the nuke deal. He said it gave Tehran too many economic benefits without doing enough to prevent Iran from eventually developing a nuclear weapon.

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh,  the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace division, said his unit accepts “full responsibility.” Iranian officials had earlier denied that it had shot down the jet.

Alam Saleh, an Iran expert, told the Wall Street Journal that the state’s legitimacy has been “severely challenged by the people.”

Trump, hours earlier, again warned Tehran not to kill protesters, saying, “Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching.”

Karen Pierce, British ambassador to the United Nations, echoed Trump’s message to Iran.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The important thing is that… the Iranian government needs to listen to its people and it needs to de-escalate the current situation… that’s in their hands,” Pierce said Sunday on “America’s News HQ.”

Fox News’ Yael Halon and the Associated Press contributed to this report



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump tweets again in Farsi, says Iran has been ‘choked off’ by sanctions, protests

News WWNR -
0
President Trump late Sunday tweeted in Farsi that a combination of protests and sanctions have "choked off" Iran and said Tehran will be...
Read more

Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong ahead of report launch

News WWNR -
0
HONG KONG (Reuters) - The global head of Human Rights Watch said he was denied entry on Sunday to Hong Kong, where he...
Read more

Andy Reid stays the course, keeps his Chiefs on track for Super Bowl LIV

News WWNR -
0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Andy Reid stood there like he always stands there, looking out at the field like he's seen it all...
Read more

Here's what happens once the Senate gets the articles of impeachment

News WWNR -
0
Just as soon as the House concluded votes on Friday and most lawmakers rushed to the airport, garage or Union Station, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi...
Read more

Nunes letter to ICIG demands answers about whistleblower complaint

News WWNR -
0
House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., demanded answers Saturday from the Intelligence Community Inspector General’s office regarding the whistleblower complaint about President Trump’s...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong ahead of report launch

WWNR -
0
HONG KONG (Reuters) - The global head of Human Rights Watch said he was denied entry on Sunday to Hong Kong, where he...
Read more
News

Andy Reid stays the course, keeps his Chiefs on track for Super Bowl LIV

WWNR -
0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Andy Reid stood there like he always stands there, looking out at the field like he's seen it all...
Read more
News

Here's what happens once the Senate gets the articles of impeachment

WWNR -
0
Just as soon as the House concluded votes on Friday and most lawmakers rushed to the airport, garage or Union Station, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi...
Read more
News

Nunes letter to ICIG demands answers about whistleblower complaint

WWNR -
0
House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., demanded answers Saturday from the Intelligence Community Inspector General’s office regarding the whistleblower complaint about President Trump’s...
Read more
News

Bernie Sanders picks up backing of influential New Hampshire union

WWNR -
0
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders hosts a climate rally with Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Ro Khanna in Iowa City, Iowa,...
Read more
News

Iran protesters chant ‘Death to England’ outside British Embassy

WWNR -
0
Dozens of hard-line militia members gathered outside the British Embassy in Iran on Sunday, chanting “Death to England,” and calling for the ambassador...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap