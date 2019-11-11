42.9 F
Beckley
Monday, November 11, 2019 3:13am

Trump urges Iran to release ex-FBI agent Levinson

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President Trump took to Twitter late Sunday to urge Iran to release the retired FBI agent who had been missing in the country since 2007 and said it would be a very positive step toward easing tensions between the two countries since provocations on the Strait of Hormuz.

Robert Levinson’s disappearance has been the source of intrigue. He vanished during an unauthorized CIA mission.  Iran acknowledged on Sunday that there is an open Revolutionary Court case involving Levinson.

“If Iran is able to turn over to the U.S. kidnapped former FBI Agent Robert A. Levinson, who has been missing in Iran for 12 years, it would be a very positive step,” Trump tweeted.

If Levinson is alive, he would be the longest-held prisoner in U.S. history.

Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the State Department would offer $20 million on top of a $5 million reward already posted for information leading to Levinson’s recovery and return.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The AP revealed  in 2013 that Levinson– at 58– had been on a mission for CIA analysts who had no authority to run spy operations. Levinson’s family had received a $2.5 million annuity from the CIA in order to stop a lawsuit revealing details of his work, while the agency forced out three veteran analysts and disciplined seven others.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson and the Associated Press contributed to this report 



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump urges Iran to release ex-FBI agent Levinson

News WWNR -
0
President Trump took to Twitter late Sunday to urge Iran to release the retired FBI agent who had been missing in the country since 2007 and said...
Read more

Steve Knight eyes old seat after Katie Hill resignation

News WWNR -
0
The two-term Republican who was ousted in 2018 by Katie Hill announced on his website Sunday that he will attempt to win back...
Read more

Spain’s Socialists win national election; right-wing Vox Party surges

News WWNR -
0
MADRID – Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's Socialists won Spain's national election on Sunday but large gains by the upstart far-right Vox party appear...
Read more

Seattle Sounders’ MLS Cup triumph reward for team that took its chances

News WWNR -
0
SEATTLE -- Brian Schmetzer walked into his postgame news conference with the word "Family" emblazoned across his t-shirt and a well-earned beverage in...
Read more

As Trump impeachment inquiry unfolds, biased media won’t ‘give him a fair shake,’ WH press secretary says

News WWNR -
0
Biased media outlets have shielded congressional Democrats from commonsense criticism in an effort to bolster their impeachment inquiry into President Trump, White House press secretary Stephanie...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Steve Knight eyes old seat after Katie Hill resignation

WWNR -
0
The two-term Republican who was ousted in 2018 by Katie Hill announced on his website Sunday that he will attempt to win back...
Read more
News

Spain’s Socialists win national election; right-wing Vox Party surges

WWNR -
0
MADRID – Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's Socialists won Spain's national election on Sunday but large gains by the upstart far-right Vox party appear...
Read more
News

Seattle Sounders’ MLS Cup triumph reward for team that took its chances

WWNR -
0
SEATTLE -- Brian Schmetzer walked into his postgame news conference with the word "Family" emblazoned across his t-shirt and a well-earned beverage in...
Read more
News

As Trump impeachment inquiry unfolds, biased media won’t ‘give him a fair shake,’ WH press secretary says

WWNR -
0
Biased media outlets have shielded congressional Democrats from commonsense criticism in an effort to bolster their impeachment inquiry into President Trump, White House press secretary Stephanie...
Read more
News

Rudy Giuliani has become part of a ‘criminal family’ and ‘lost his mind,’ Robert De Niro says

WWNR -
0
President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is now working for a "criminal family" and has lost complete control of his mental faculties, actor Robert De Niro said during a Saturday television...
Read more
News

Klobuchar says a woman with Buttigieg’s experience wouldn’t make debate stage

WWNR -
0
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., didn’t spare any punches on Sunday when going after fellow 2020 presidential primary candidate Pete Buttigieg – saying that...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap