24.6 F
Beckley
Tuesday, December 8, 2020 7:30pm

Trump's election-fraud claims push Arizona GOP to ask voters if they are 'willing' to die for results

By WWNR
NewsPolitics




The Arizona Republican Party released&#2013266080;a tweet Tuesday asking voters
if they were â€œwillingâ€ to give their lives to overturn the
results of the 2020 November election — an attitude adopted
after President Trump has repeatedly claimed the election was
fraudulent.



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump's election-fraud claims push Arizona GOP to ask voters if they are 'willing' to die for results

News WWNR -
0
The Arizona Republican Party released&#2013266080;a tweet Tuesday asking voters if they were â€œwillingâ€ to give their lives to overturn the results of the 2020 November...
Read more

PSG vs. Istanbul Basaksehir abandoned because of alleged racism

News WWNR -
0
The Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was suspended after players from both sides walked off the pitch on Tuesday,...
Read more

UK, Germany, France calls Iran nuclear moves ‘deeply worrying’

News WWNR -
0
The U.K., Germany and France on Monday released a statement calling recent moves by Iran in relation to its nuclear program “deeply worrying”...
Read more

Los Angeles bar owner on NBC News’ deceptive edit of viral video: ‘The truth is the truth’

News WWNR -
0
Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill owner Angela Marsden on Tuesday brushed off NBC News’ out-of-context coverage of her viral video and stressed that...
Read more

Miragen: Viridian Therapeutics Acquisition Offers Good Speculative Entry Opportunity (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Money WWNR -
0
Miragen (NASDAQ:MGEN) is a small biotech company that has been focusing in recent years on its micro RNA modulation program, with two candidate...
Read more

Related Stories

News

PSG vs. Istanbul Basaksehir abandoned because of alleged racism

WWNR -
0
The Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was suspended after players from both sides walked off the pitch on Tuesday,...
Read more
News

UK, Germany, France calls Iran nuclear moves ‘deeply worrying’

WWNR -
0
The U.K., Germany and France on Monday released a statement calling recent moves by Iran in relation to its nuclear program “deeply worrying”...
Read more
News

Los Angeles bar owner on NBC News’ deceptive edit of viral video: ‘The truth is the truth’

WWNR -
0
Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill owner Angela Marsden on Tuesday brushed off NBC News’ out-of-context coverage of her viral video and stressed that...
Read more
Money

Miragen: Viridian Therapeutics Acquisition Offers Good Speculative Entry Opportunity (NASDAQ:MGEN)

WWNR -
0
Miragen (NASDAQ:MGEN) is a small biotech company that has been focusing in recent years on its micro RNA modulation program, with two candidate...
Read more
video
News

Kevin McCarthy breaks down how $8.3B coronavirus funding will be spent

WWNR -
0
House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy breaks down how the White House is tackling the outbreak and how Congress is planning to deal with...
Read more
News

Chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed: Coronavirus vaccine is safe, effective

WWNR -
0
Dr. Moncef Slaoui said the coronavirus vaccines spearheaded by Operation Warp Speed were "safe and effective" on Tuesday, as he sought to address...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap