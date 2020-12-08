Trump's election-fraud claims push Arizona GOP to ask voters if they are 'willing' to die for results

The Arizona Republican Party released�a tweet Tuesday asking voters
if they were â€œwillingâ€ to give their lives to overturn the
results of the 2020 November election — an attitude adopted
after President Trump has repeatedly claimed the election was
fraudulent.
