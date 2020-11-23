36 F
Trump’s old Ferrari, Rolls-Royce to roll across the auction block

By WWNR
President Trump may have to hand back the keys to the White House’s fleet of Cadillacs in January, but there are a couple of his old cars coming up for sale if he wants them back.

A 2007 Ferrari F430 and a 2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom that he previously owned will be crossing the block at the Mecum Auctions Kissimmee event in January in Trump’s new home state of Florida. According to the auction house, the presidential pair is currently owned by the same collector.

The red Ferrari was last auctioned in 2017 for $270,000 and the Rolls-Royce in 2018 for $145,000. The black four-door has 56,700 miles on it and comes with an owner’s manual that Trump signed: “I loved this car, it is great! Best of luck.”

As many of his predecessors have, Trump has lamented the presidential security rules that don’t allow the chief executive to drive a car.

“I like to drive,” he told Reuters in 2017. “I can’t drive anymore.” 

And that policy may follow the 45th president home. Although it’s not codified into law, ex-presidents still under U.S. Secret Service protection are strongly encouraged not to drive on public roads.

President George W. Bush discussed the policy on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage,” telling the comedian that he hadn’t been on the road since he started his run for Texas governor in 1993, but often drove around his 90-acre ranch in his Ford pickup.

Ronald Reagan similarly enjoyed taking his 1962 Willy’s Jeep CJ-6 for a spin whenever he was at his Rancho del Cielo in California. The iconic red truck is now a part of the National Historic Vehicle Register.

Ronald Reagan drove his Jeep during an interview with Barbara Walters for 20/20 in 1981.

(Jeep)

While Trump isn’t a rancher, he shouldn’t have any trouble finding somewhere to get his motor running on private property, as the Trump Organization runs over a dozen sprawling golf courses around the world.

