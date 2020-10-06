44.2 F
Beckley
Tuesday, October 6, 2020 12:32am

Tucker blasts mainstream media coverage of Trump’s illness, accuses some of ‘rooting’ for president’s death

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



The mainstream media’s coverage of President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis and his stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center this past weekend dealt a further blow to their credibility, Tucker Carlson argued Monday.

“You don’t need to be a Trump partisan to feel good about the president’s recovery. You just need to be a decent person,” the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host said hours after the president was discharged from the hospital and returned to the White House. “The moment you find yourself rooting for another man’s death is the moment you need to stop immediately in your tracks, pause and take stock of your soul.”

However, Carlson claimed, the media is “too angry” to do anything but imply that Trump was more unwell than his doctors were saying.

Indeed, the host went on, the fact that the president was able to walk out of Walter Reed without assistance and in good spirits is a “dangerous” argument against the media’s hyping of the virus.

CNN BLASTS TRUMP’S DEPARTURE FROM WALTER REED: ‘THIS IS THE VIRUS COMING BACK TO THE WHITE HOUSE’

“[Watching Trump,] you might conclude the coronavirus isn’t quite as scary as they’re telling you it is,” Carlson said. “You might regret giving up your constitutional rights in a panic last spring, or letting them destroy the American economy in response.”

The host noted that many media members claimed Trump was at a greater risk of death or disability due to the virus because of his weight. However, Carson went on, that explanation doesn’t jibe with how state and local leaders have treated their own populations.

“If you really wanted to save the population from dying of COVID, you would encourage people to slim down,” he said. “You’d do everything you could, for example, to keep the gyms open. But our leadership class has done the opposite of that … So that’s how sincere they are about saving our lives.”



Tucker blasts mainstream media coverage of Trump's illness, accuses some of 'rooting' for president's death

