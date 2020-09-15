58.1 F
Beckley
Tuesday, September 15, 2020 2:30am

Tucker Carlson: Democrats’ anti-police rhetoric promoting ongoing violence

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


The Democrat Party has been promoting anti-police narrative for months during Black Lives Matter protests, which have contributed to the recent outbreak of violence, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said Monday.

The “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host said the shooting of two California deputies last weekend is being written off as a “senseless crime,” but he said the intent behind it was clearly driven by the leftist movement.

“He tried to kill them because they were cops,” he said. “Can we really be surprised that he tried to do that? Since the beginning of summer, the Democratic Party has told us that the police are evil. That they’re killers. Agents of racist genocide. Cops are the problem.”

DETROIT POLICE CHIEF STANDS GROUND AMID NATIONWIDE RESIGNATIONS: ‘I’M NOT LEAVING’

Carlson pointed to the reaction by the public who were nearby the officers in the moments after the shooting. Nobody ran over to offer help or comfort the two. Instead, they mocked the officers.

A screen grab from a security camera video released the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows a gunman walking up to sheriff's deputies and opening fire without warning or provocation in Compton, Calif., on Saturday. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP)

A screen grab from a security camera video released the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shows a gunman walking up to sheriff’s deputies and opening fire without warning or provocation in Compton, Calif., on Saturday. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

“This is the country they’re creating,” he said. “A young woman shot in the face gasping for air as she tries to stay alive for her child. What kind of person could laugh at that?”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Black Lives Matter has told this man that police officers deserve to die because they’re sub-human,” he added. “So why wouldn’t he celebrate?”

Following the shooting, protesters flocked to the hospital where the officers were taken to “root for their death” and block the entrance and exits. Carlson said this was the perfect opportunity for the LAPD to intervene with justified force, but they didn’t.

He said Democratic leaders nationwide condoned this act of violence and others, as protesters continue to react accordingly and treat criminals as “martyrs.”

GUTFELD ON ANTI-POLICE CLIMATE IN AMERICA

“It’s all such an absurd lie,” he said. “And everyone who’s paying attention knows it’s a lie. But they demand that we all play along. And they punish us if we don’t.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Tucker Carlson: Democrats’ anti-police rhetoric promoting ongoing violence

News WWNR -
0
The Democrat Party has been promoting anti-police narrative for months during Black Lives Matter protests, which have contributed to the recent outbreak of violence, Fox News' Tucker...
Read more

Eric Trump rips Biden: He blames president for wildfires while ‘Democrats haven’t done a damn thing’ about BLM ‘burning churches’

News WWNR -
0
Eric Trump, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, ripped Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday, calling him a hypocrite for attacking...
Read more

Media critic slams Daily Beast over misleading report on COVID deaths of teachers amid schools reopening

News WWNR -
0
The Daily Beast is being criticized over a misleading report about the deaths that have occurred among educators amid the reopening of schools...
Read more

Trump accepts invitation for fourth debate moderated by Joe Rogan

News WWNR -
0
President Trump welcomed the idea of a fourth presidential debate moderated by podcast giant Joe Rogan.Rogan floated a proposed matchup between the president...
Read more

President Pelosi? How a contested election brawl could unfold on Capitol Hill

News WWNR -
0
President Trump frequently suggests that election chaos could propel his favorite foil to the White House.“If you don’t have  by the end of...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Eric Trump rips Biden: He blames president for wildfires while ‘Democrats haven’t done a damn thing’ about BLM ‘burning churches’

WWNR -
0
Eric Trump, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, ripped Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday, calling him a hypocrite for attacking...
Read more
News

Media critic slams Daily Beast over misleading report on COVID deaths of teachers amid schools reopening

WWNR -
0
The Daily Beast is being criticized over a misleading report about the deaths that have occurred among educators amid the reopening of schools...
Read more
News

Trump accepts invitation for fourth debate moderated by Joe Rogan

WWNR -
0
President Trump welcomed the idea of a fourth presidential debate moderated by podcast giant Joe Rogan.Rogan floated a proposed matchup between the president...
Read more
News

President Pelosi? How a contested election brawl could unfold on Capitol Hill

WWNR -
0
President Trump frequently suggests that election chaos could propel his favorite foil to the White House.“If you don’t have  by the end of...
Read more
News

Giants roster will be without Eli Manning for first time in 16 years

WWNR -
0
The NFL kicks off a new season on FOXDevon Still, former NFL player and Darrell Green, former NFL player &amp; pro football Hall...
Read more
News

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch likely out 6-8 weeks with broken collarbone

WWNR -
0
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will undergo surgery on his broken collarbone and be placed on the injured reserve/return...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap