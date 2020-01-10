Tucker Carlson: Joe Biden thinks ‘our chief mission as a nation is to admit as many poor people as we possibly can’

Tucker Carlson criticized Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Thursday for promising to admit two million “poor” immigrants if elected president and increase that number throughout his tenure.

“Biden’s view is that our chief mission as a nation is to admit as many poor people as we possibly can. The less impressive their country of origin, the less they’re able to contribute to this country, the more we want them,” the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host said. “You are rich, they are poor. Therefore, you must give them money, the right to vote, a permanent home and once you’ve done that, repeat.”

SANDERS UNLEASHES ON BIDEN OVER IRAQ WAR VOTE

Biden made his declaration at a campaign stop in Iowa this past August,

“We could afford to take, in a heartbeat, another two million people. The idea that a country of 330 billion people could not absorb people who are in desperate need and who are justifiably fleeing oppression is absolutely bizarre. Absolutely bizarre,” Biden told the audience. “I would also move to increase the total number of immigrants able to come to the United States.”

Carlson ripped Biden for not recognizing the issues caused by immigration.

“Biden claims it’s our moral duty, and that Donald Trump and anyone else who shirks that duty is a racist,” Carlson said. “Illegal immigration is worse than it has been in a long time. But for Joe Biden, it’s still not enough.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The host also highlighted the cost of illegal immigrants giving birth in the United States.

“These illegal immigrants are tethering themselves here … 372,000 children of illegal aliens were born in this country just last year,” Carlson said. “Every one of them is now an American citizen and their parents are benefiting from a whole suite of benefits, food stamps, Medicaid, other programs.”