34.6 F
Beckley
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 11:08am

Tucker Carlson on the Democrats' FBI hypocrisy

By WWNR
News

Democrats demanded a supplemental FBI investigation into allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service dedicated to delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 16 years and according to a Suffolk University/USA Today poll, is the most trusted television news source in the country. Owned by 21st Century Fox, FNC is available in more than 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS
Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com
Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/

Watch full episodes of your favorite shows
The Five: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-five/
Special Report with Bret Baier: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-special-report/
The Story with Martha Maccallum: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-story-with-martha-maccallum/
Tucker Carlson Tonight http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-tucker-carlson-tonight/
Hannity http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-hannity/
The Ingraham Angle: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-ingraham-angle/
Fox News @ Night: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-fox-news-night/

Follow Fox News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxnews/

source

Recent Articles

Donna Brazile: Democratic primary voters – it‘s your turn to take control over who will face Trump in November

News WWNR -
0
Election Day for millions of American voters has already started with early voting from Nevada to California to Texas and North Carolina. The...
Read more

Market Expecting Short Shut Down: Sands A Losing Hand – Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Money WWNR -
0
The economics of the casino business are very attractive. You profit from the losses of irrational gambling, fueled by an environment entirely under...
Read more

Tucker Carlson on the Democrats' FBI hypocrisy

News WWNR -
0
Democrats demanded a supplemental FBI investigation into allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh. FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service dedicated to delivering...
Read more

U.S. Attorney General Barr considers quitting over Trump tweets: source

News WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr is considering resigning over President Donald Trump’s tweets about Justice Department investigations, a source familiar with...
Read more

Bloomberg to make his debut on Democratic presidential debate stage in Nevada

News WWNR -
0
LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Michael Bloomberg will make a high-risk debut on the Democratic debate stage in Nevada on Wednesday, joining five presidential...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Donna Brazile: Democratic primary voters – it‘s your turn to take control over who will face Trump in November

WWNR -
0
Election Day for millions of American voters has already started with early voting from Nevada to California to Texas and North Carolina. The...
Read more
Money

Market Expecting Short Shut Down: Sands A Losing Hand – Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

WWNR -
0
The economics of the casino business are very attractive. You profit from the losses of irrational gambling, fueled by an environment entirely under...
Read more
News

U.S. Attorney General Barr considers quitting over Trump tweets: source

WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr is considering resigning over President Donald Trump’s tweets about Justice Department investigations, a source familiar with...
Read more
News

Bloomberg to make his debut on Democratic presidential debate stage in Nevada

WWNR -
0
LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Michael Bloomberg will make a high-risk debut on the Democratic debate stage in Nevada on Wednesday, joining five presidential...
Read more
News

Today on Fox News: Feb. 19, 2020

WWNR -
0
STAY TUNEDOn Fox News: Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: An update on NASCAR driver Ryan Newman, who was seriously injured in a fiery...
Read more
News

Malaysia maintains tourism target, bets on locals and non-Chinese visitors

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Tourists wearing masks pass by Malaysia's Prime Minister's Office in Putrajaya, Malaysia January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File PhotoKUALA LUMPUR (Reuters)...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap