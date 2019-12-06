Tucker Carlson: Pelosi deployed meaningless ‘cliches’ to defend Democrats’ ‘somber approach’ to impeachment

Tucker Carlson said Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s continued support for impeaching President Trump has been a political disaster for her party, to the point Pelosi has turned to “cliches” to make her case.

Carlson referenced Pelosi’s comments, in which she invoked Founding Fathers James Madison, Gouverneur Morris and Benjamin Franklin. The “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host said that the House Speaker implied that the fourth president of the United States had put his “personal seal of approval” on the Democrats’ impeachment process.

“For a brief moment, the founders of our country are useful to the left, so they are being presented as heroes,” Carlson remarked, noting that in the past, Democratic-leaning groups and Democratic politicians have rallied in support of removing statuary and other representations of figures like Thomas Jefferson and George Washington.

“Enjoy it while it lasts,” said Carlson, who added that Pelosi’s historical references were complemented by a “dense cluster of familiar phrases.”

“It’s not so much an ‘argument’, as it is a ‘cliche-bomb’.”

During her afternoon remarks, Pelosi claimed America’s “democracy is what is at stake,” adding, “The president leaves us no choice but to act. He is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit.”

Carlson said Pelosi is essentially saying that going forward with impeachment is vital to our democracy — “In order to honor the spirit of Benjamin Franklin, we must suspend our democracy in order to preserve it.”

He added that Pelosi would’ve been “laughed off the stage” for her remarks had she made them to Democrats in the 1970s. However, Carlson said that at some point, Democrats stopped trying to win elections through persuasion and put their faith in demographics, claiming that former President Barack Obama had helped usher in an era in which Democrats supported open borders in the hope that new citizens would vote them into power perpetually.

“And then, out of nowhere, Donald Trump proved them wrong,” Carlson said. “He leaped off the front page of the New York Post and beat them in a presidential election.”

The host added that Trump’s victory had left Democrats “shattered” and scrambling for a way to undermine the system that made his election possible.

He also rejected Pelosi’s claim that Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., have taken a “somber approach” in their capacity as House committee chairmen to the process of impeachment.

“That is what Nancy Pelosi would like you to recall from the past couple weeks, and appreciate the ‘dignity’ that bug-eyed lunatic from Burbank [Schiff] brought to this process,” he added.

Carlson also played a clip of Nadler appearing to doze off while witnesses were being questioned Wednesday. by House Judiciary Committee member Steve Chabot, R-Ohio.