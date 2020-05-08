51.8 F
Tucker Carlson shreds FBI over Flynn investigation: ‘This isn’t about Michael Flynn. It’s about you.’

By WWNR
Tucker Carlson began “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Thursday by addressing the Justice Department‘s decision to drop its case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

“There is a passionate debate underway right now among political partisans over the Justice Department’s decision to drop the case against General Flynn. They’re screaming,” Carlson said. “But there shouldn’t be a debate because there actually isn’t a debate about why the case was dropped. We already know. DOJ officials explained it in detail today.”

BOMBSHELL FBI MATERIALS REVEAL FBI DISCUSSED INTERVIEWING FLYNN TO GET HIM TO LIE, GET HIM FIRED

Carlson defended Flynn and criticized the conduct of the FBI’s investigation, dubbed “Crossfire Razor.”

“Michael Flynn did not commit a crime and they knew it. How did they know? Because the FBI had already tapped Michael Flynn’s phone, which itself is a shocking outrage, completely unacceptable in a free country,” Carlson said. “But for some reason, nobody in Washington seems to notice or care about it. They should.”

DOJ DROPS CASE AGAINST MICHAEL FLYNN AFTER INTERNAL MEMO RELEASE

The host then questioned whether the FBI’s actions during the investigation of Flynn were standard procedure.

“We almost didn’t find out what really happened in this case. Michael Flynn almost went to prison. And that gets to the nub of all of this. Most important question of all, how often does the FBI set people up?” Carlson asked. “How many other lives have they destroyed without the public knowing about it? In other words, this isn’t about Michael Flynn. It’s about you.”

Carlson then blasted Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and cable news pundits for their hypocrisy in calling for Flynn to be punished.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Keep in mind, these are supposed to be,’liberals,'” Carlson said. “So whatever happened to their commitment to civil rights? To fairness? In fact, there’s nothing liberal about the arguments they are making. This is the most brutal kind of power politics disguised with lies.

“The very same people who demand day after day that we hold American citizens to completely different standards based on how they look,” Carlson said. “Now they’re telling you justice must be blind. It’s absurd. It’s insulting.”



