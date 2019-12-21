33.9 F
Beckley
Friday, December 20, 2019 11:51pm

Tucker Carlson: ‘The Democratic Party has been taken over by extremists’ and Trump is the beneficiary

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Tucker Carlson said Friday that while President Trump’s reelection seemed anything but certain earlier in 2019, the president is “on a roll” thanks in large part to the Democratic Party.

“The Democratic Party has started working in earnest for Donald Trump, which is and let’s be honest about it, essentially what they’ve been doing,” Carlson said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “First, Democrats pursued an impeachment strategy which was so thoroughly dull and nonsensical, [that] in the end, it looked like a Republican plot. They literally impeached Donald Trump this week, on Wednesday, and helped him in the polls. Bizarre.”

HOLDING BACK NO MORE, WARREN SLAMS TOP TIER RIVALS

Carlson then turned to Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate and compared South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg to former Democratic presidential nominee Michael Dukakis.

“You didn’t get the feeling that Mike Dukakis was actively trying to lose the election. But that’s not the case with Mayor Pete Buttigieg,” Carlson said. “At the Democratic primary debate last night Buttigieg blew right past Mike Dukakis-land and wound up in Leon Trotsky-ville.”

Carlson was flummoxed that Buttigieg was in favor of “children separated from their families at the southern border.”

“Buttigieg promised to give reparations to illegal aliens, take taxpayer money and send it to people who have no right to be here in the first place,” Carlson said.

“Are you committing as president to financial compensation for those thousands of children?” Buttigieg was asked at the debate.

“Yes and they should have a fast track to citizenship,” Buttigieg responded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carlson pointed out that most Americans don’t agree with the mayor’s position.

“People are not for that,” Carlson argued. “They’re not for it at all because it’s demented.”

“Why are they doing this?” the host asked. “Because the Democratic Party has been taken over by extremists. Instead of seeing ordinary Americans as their constituents, they see them as evildoers who must be punished.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Ex-Saint Joe Horn pleads guilty for role in defrauding NFL health care program

News WWNR -
0
Former New Orleans Saints receiver Joe Horn pleaded guilty Thursday to the count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud as part of...
Read more

Tucker Carlson: ‘The Democratic Party has been taken over by extremists’ and Trump is the beneficiary

News WWNR -
0
Tucker Carlson said Friday that while President Trump's reelection seemed anything but certain earlier in 2019, the president is "on a roll" thanks in...
Read more

The Atlantic mocks Paul Krugman as suffering from ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

News WWNR -
0
Liberal magazine The Atlantic published a harsh critique of economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman ahead of the release of his...
Read more

American detained on spying charges in Russia loses job due to ‘corporate restructuring’

News WWNR -
0
A Marine veteran who has been jailed for nearly a year in Russia on espionage charges has lost his job with an automotive...
Read more

Ken Starr: House Dems have committed a ‘fraud on the high court of impeachment’

News WWNR -
0
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's impeachment inquiry was "a fraud on the high court of impeachment," former Whitewater Independent Counsel Ken Starr said Friday.Appearing on...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Ex-Saint Joe Horn pleads guilty for role in defrauding NFL health care program

WWNR -
0
Former New Orleans Saints receiver Joe Horn pleaded guilty Thursday to the count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud as part of...
Read more
News

The Atlantic mocks Paul Krugman as suffering from ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

WWNR -
0
Liberal magazine The Atlantic published a harsh critique of economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman ahead of the release of his...
Read more
News

American detained on spying charges in Russia loses job due to ‘corporate restructuring’

WWNR -
0
A Marine veteran who has been jailed for nearly a year in Russia on espionage charges has lost his job with an automotive...
Read more
News

Ken Starr: House Dems have committed a ‘fraud on the high court of impeachment’

WWNR -
0
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's impeachment inquiry was "a fraud on the high court of impeachment," former Whitewater Independent Counsel Ken Starr said Friday.Appearing on...
Read more
News

‘Making a Murderer’ subject Brendan Dassey denied pardon bid by Wisconsin governor

WWNR -
0
"Making a Murderer" subject Brendan Dassey, who has spent over a decade behind bars for murdering photographer Teresa Halbach, was denied a bid...
Read more
News

Steelers’ Kameron Kelly charged with making terroristic threats, resisting arrest

WWNR -
0
PITTSBURGH -- Steelers safety Kameron Kelly was arrested outside a bar in Pittsburgh's South Side early Friday morning on two counts of making...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap