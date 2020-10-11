61.6 F
Sunday, October 11, 2020 1:22pm

Tucker: Comey never should have been FBI director

By WWNR
News

Tucker: The takeaway from James Comey’s ABC News interview is that he never should have been FBI director because he’s too partisan. Trump’s mistake was not firing him on Inauguration Day. Democrats get every benefit of every doubt from Comey. But he’s happy to speculate about the white circles under President Trump’s eyes. #Tucker

