28.6 F
Beckley
Thursday, December 19, 2019 11:00pm

Tucker: Democrats showed ‘mindless conformity’ in faux ‘solemn’ impeachment vote

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Tucker Carlson said Democrats showed “mindless conformity” in regard to impeachment, which instantly broke apart after articles against President Trump were approved by the House.

On Thursday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the host played video of multiple House Democrats claiming in their floor remarks that impeaching Trump was a “sad day.”

In one clip, Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., took to the dais and said that it was “with profound sadness that I stand here today in support of these articles of impeachment.”

At other moments, Democrats including Reps. Karen Bass and Lou Correa of California, Danny Davis of Illinois, Eliot Engel of New York, Dan Kildee of Michigan and John Lewis of Georgia described Wednesday as a “sad day.”

TRUMP BLASTS NY REP MALONEY AFTER SHE VOTES FOR IMPEACHMENT: ‘GIVE ME BACK THE DAMN MONEY’

“You can mock the mindless conformity,” Carlson remarked, “but honestly, you’ve got to admire the discipline that a moment like that must’ve required.”

“These are people by and large with disorganized and chaotic personal lives — that’s why they are leftists in the first place,” he continued. “Because they are deeply unhappy.”

However, Carlson added, when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the adoption of the first article of impeachment, her Democratic caucus’ collective “mask” of empathy “slipped.”

As Pelosi closed her announcement, cheers began to erupt in the gallery — which summarily received an instant scowl and stern gesture from the speaker.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Yeah, hush,” Carlson joked, claiming the Democrats’ collective consideration of the impeachment vote as a “sad day” soon evaporated, as Pelosi herself told reporters Thursday she had heard from people “all over the country” who had a “spring in their step” because Trump was impeached.

“It’s not solemn,” Carlson said. “It’s a cause for celebration — don’t worry,  it was never about saving the republic or preserving the Constitution.”

He called the faux-“solemnity” of the impeachment process a “prank” on the American people.

“It was the political equivalent of a flaming bag of dog bombs on the country’s front steps,” he remarked.



Source link

Recent Articles

Tucker: Democrats showed ‘mindless conformity’ in faux ‘solemn’ impeachment vote

News WWNR -
0
Tucker Carlson said Democrats showed "mindless conformity" in regard to impeachment, which instantly broke apart after articles against President Trump were approved by the...
Read more

Prosecutors oppose early prison release for ex-Trump lawyer Cohen

News WWNR -
0
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Michael Cohen, a former personal lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, should not be released from prison early for...
Read more

Alan Dershowitz rebuts Laurence Tribe: ‘Unconstitutional’ for Pelosi to delay Senate trial on impeachment

News WWNR -
0
Former Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz wrote on Thursday that he thinks it's "difficult to imagine anything more unconstitutional" than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,...
Read more

Judge Napolitano: FISA judge’s FBI rebuke suggests court has been abused for decades

News WWNR -
0
Judge Napolitano on FISA judge's stunning rebuke of the FBIFox News senior judicial analyst&nbsp;Judge Andrew Napolitano referenced the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court ...
Read more

Fiscal 2020 domestic spending bill passes in Senate

News WWNR -
0
A general view of the U.S. Capitol Hill is seen behind the autumn leaves in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Yara NardiWASHINGTON (Reuters)...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Prosecutors oppose early prison release for ex-Trump lawyer Cohen

WWNR -
0
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Michael Cohen, a former personal lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, should not be released from prison early for...
Read more
News

Alan Dershowitz rebuts Laurence Tribe: ‘Unconstitutional’ for Pelosi to delay Senate trial on impeachment

WWNR -
0
Former Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz wrote on Thursday that he thinks it's "difficult to imagine anything more unconstitutional" than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,...
Read more
News

Judge Napolitano: FISA judge’s FBI rebuke suggests court has been abused for decades

WWNR -
0
Judge Napolitano on FISA judge's stunning rebuke of the FBIFox News senior judicial analyst&nbsp;Judge Andrew Napolitano referenced the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court ...
Read more
News

Fiscal 2020 domestic spending bill passes in Senate

WWNR -
0
A general view of the U.S. Capitol Hill is seen behind the autumn leaves in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Yara NardiWASHINGTON (Reuters)...
Read more
News

‘90210’ actress AnnaLynne McCord says she discovered repressed memories of sexual abuse in her youth

WWNR -
0
Former “90210” actress AnnaLynne McCord said she discovered repressed memories of being sexually abused in her youth.The 31-year-old actress says the abuse rushed...
Read more
News

Oral history of how Guardiola & Co. did the unthinkable in 2009

WWNR -
0
It's been 10 years since Barcelona ended 2009 with a record-breaking haul of six trophies, which also means it's been exactly 10 years...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap