47.4 F
Beckley
Tuesday, November 5, 2019 11:34pm

Tucson to vote on becoming Arizona’s only sanctuary city

By WWNR
NewsPolitics




Tucson voters on Tuesday will decide whether to make the liberal enclave Arizona’s only sanctuary city in a rebuke to President Trump’s immigration policies and a tough state anti-illegal immigration law that drew international condemnation nearly a decad



Source link

Recent Articles

Tucson to vote on becoming Arizona’s only sanctuary city

News WWNR -
0
Tucson voters on Tuesday will decide whether to make the liberal enclave Arizona's only sanctuary city in a rebuke to President Trump’s immigration...
Read more

Sharks’ Evander Kane sued by Vegas casino over $500K in gambling credits

News WWNR -
0
A Las Vegas casino is suing Evander Kane, claiming the San Jose Sharks forward failed to pay back $500,000 in gambling markers given...
Read more

Buttigieg’s former chief of staff wins election to replace him as mayor

News WWNR -
0
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s former chief of staff won an election Tuesday to succeed him as mayor of South Bend, Ind.James Mueller, a...
Read more

U.S. envoy Sondland reverses impeachment testimony, says he knew of Ukraine quid pro quo

News WWNR -
0
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland said he knew that the Trump administration withheld nearly $400 million in American aid while...
Read more

House committees request Mick Mulvaney deposition as part of impeachment inquiry

News WWNR -
0
House committees leading the impeachment inquiry into President Trump have requested that acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney appear before the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Sharks’ Evander Kane sued by Vegas casino over $500K in gambling credits

WWNR -
0
A Las Vegas casino is suing Evander Kane, claiming the San Jose Sharks forward failed to pay back $500,000 in gambling markers given...
Read more
News

Buttigieg’s former chief of staff wins election to replace him as mayor

WWNR -
0
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s former chief of staff won an election Tuesday to succeed him as mayor of South Bend, Ind.James Mueller, a...
Read more
News

U.S. envoy Sondland reverses impeachment testimony, says he knew of Ukraine quid pro quo

WWNR -
0
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland said he knew that the Trump administration withheld nearly $400 million in American aid while...
Read more
News

House committees request Mick Mulvaney deposition as part of impeachment inquiry

WWNR -
0
House committees leading the impeachment inquiry into President Trump have requested that acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney appear before the...
Read more
News

Tucson to vote on becoming Arizona’s only sanctuary city

WWNR -
0
Tucson voters on Tuesday will decide whether to make the liberal enclave Arizona's only sanctuary city in a rebuke to President Trump’s immigration...
Read more
News

Doctor who stopped Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz fight opens up about death threats over decision

WWNR -
0
The doctor who made the controversial decision to stop the fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz at UFC 244 over the weekend...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap