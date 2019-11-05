58.6 F
Beckley
Tuesday, November 5, 2019 4:19pm

Tucson to vote on becoming Arizona’s only sanctuary city

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Tucson voters on Tuesday will decide whether to make the liberal enclave Arizona’s only sanctuary city in a rebuke to President Trump’s immigration policies and a tough state anti-illegal immigration law that drew international condemnation nearly a decade ago.

The measure, Proposition 205, would put new restrictions on when police can inquire about immigration status or cooperate with federal law enforcement.

Tucson voters will decide Tuesday whether to declare itself a sanctuary city. 

Tucson voters will decide Tuesday whether to declare itself a sanctuary city. 
(tucsonaz.gov)

Tucson progressives say the measure will send a clear message to the Trump administration and give a voice to the city’s sizable Latino community.

The measure explicitly aims to neuter SB1070, a 2010 Arizona immigration law that drew mass protests and a boycott of Arizona. SB1070 prohibits sanctuary cities in Arizona and requires police to verify the immigration status of anyone suspected of being an illegal immigrant. Courts threw out much of the law but upheld the requirement for officers to check immigration papers.

CALIFORNIA SHERIFF BLASTS ‘FOLKS IN SACRAMENTO’ AFTER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ALLEGEDLY SHOOTS DEPUTY, SPARKS CHASE

Tucson’s mayor and city council members – all Democrats – oppose Proposition 205 because they’re concerned the city could lose millions of federal and state funds, which make up a chunk of the Tucson’s budget. They say police have already adopted rules that go as far as legally possible to restrict officers from enforcing federal immigration laws.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A handful of Republican state lawmakers have said they will pursue legislation to punish Tucson. Prior legislation approved by the GOP Legislature to tie the hands of liberal cities allows the state to cut off funding for cities that pass laws conflicting with state laws.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Tucson to vote on becoming Arizona’s only sanctuary city

News WWNR -
0
Tucson voters on Tuesday will decide whether to make the liberal enclave Arizona's only sanctuary city in a rebuke to President Trump’s immigration...
Read more

Doctor who stopped Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz fight opens up about death threats over decision

News WWNR -
0
The doctor who made the controversial decision to stop the fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz at UFC 244 over the weekend...
Read more

Testimony from two of Trump’s Ukraine ‘three amigos’ to be made public

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Testimony by two of the “three amigos” charged with running Ukraine policy for President Donald Trump will be made public...
Read more

Michigan State favored in Vegas to win title

News WWNR -
0
Three blue bloods and an upstart have the best odds to win the national championship as the college basketball season tips off.Michigan State...
Read more

Jed Duggar running for office, promises to ‘defend’ Second Amendment and ‘stand up for religious liberty’

News WWNR -
0
Jed Duggar has announced his foray into politics.The former “19 Kids and Counting” star, 20, took to Instagram on Monday to announce his...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Doctor who stopped Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz fight opens up about death threats over decision

WWNR -
0
The doctor who made the controversial decision to stop the fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz at UFC 244 over the weekend...
Read more
News

Testimony from two of Trump’s Ukraine ‘three amigos’ to be made public

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Testimony by two of the “three amigos” charged with running Ukraine policy for President Donald Trump will be made public...
Read more
News

Michigan State favored in Vegas to win title

WWNR -
0
Three blue bloods and an upstart have the best odds to win the national championship as the college basketball season tips off.Michigan State...
Read more
News

Jed Duggar running for office, promises to ‘defend’ Second Amendment and ‘stand up for religious liberty’

WWNR -
0
Jed Duggar has announced his foray into politics.The former “19 Kids and Counting” star, 20, took to Instagram on Monday to announce his...
Read more
Money

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation

WWNR -
0
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. 2019 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation Source link
Read more
video
News

Hispanic pastor disputes Ocasio-Cortez's claims about border facilities

WWNR -
0
Reverend Samuel Rodriguez speaks out after visiting the same border detention center Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visited. source
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap