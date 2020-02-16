33.2 F
Beckley
Sunday, February 16, 2020 4:44am

Tulsi Gabbard blames near ‘total corporate media blackout’ for faltering campaign

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



A lack of media attention on her presidential campaign contributed to her disappointing results in Iowa and New Hampshire voting, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, said last week.

“Voters in both Iowa and New Hampshire and across the country really haven’t had a chance to hear my message or to learn about the background and experience I bring to serve as commander-in-chief,” Gabbard said during an appearance on the Fox Business program “Varney & Co.,” “because there’s been an almost total corporate media blackout since the day that I started running for president.”

The congresswoman told host Stuart Varney she failed to gain any delegates in the Iowa caucuses and came in seventh place in New Hampshire, a state she had hoped would help her stand out.

HANNITY SPARS WITH TULSI GABBARD OVER DRUG LEGALIZATION: ‘YOU’RE DODGING’

“There have been some challenges but we’re still here, we’re still fighting and still bringing the message of the change that I seek to bring to voters here in South Carolina right now,” she said, referring to South Carolina’s Feb. 29 primary.

She said she’s focused on putting Americans’ taxpayer dollars toward health care, education and infrastructure in their communities rather than waging “wasteful regime change wars, new Cold War nuclear arms race, all of which do not make us any safer.”

She said her experience serving as a soldier for almost 17 years and as a congresswoman make her especially qualified on national security and foreign policy issues.

“I am the candidate that’s bringing this unifying message that’s not based on hate, not based on hate for Trump or hate for the other party or hate for any one group or another but is building this coalition of support that’s centered around love of country,” she added.

Varney said he doesn’t think that message is working for her.

“Now, you can say you’ve been excluded from the media and that’s the reason why the message isn’t getting through but you’ve been running for many months now and the message I don’t think is getting through and I don’t think it’s working,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gabbard said when she’s able to get in front of people either in person or on TV, “our support builds and grows.” She said she would continue to stay in the race and reach out to voters.

“If you like this message that I’m delivering … help us continue to carry this message forward across the country.”

Gabbard has an average of 1.6 percent in the latest Real Clear Politics review of national polls.



Source link

Recent Articles

Tulsi Gabbard blames near ‘total corporate media blackout’ for faltering campaign

News WWNR -
0
A lack of media attention on her presidential campaign contributed to her disappointing results in Iowa and New Hampshire voting, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard,...
Read more

China says coronavirus curbs start to work; 70 more cases on ship

News WWNR -
0
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus cases in China fell on Sunday and a health official said intense efforts to stop...
Read more

AOC calls for ‘turnout machine’ as 12 Dem rivals eye her House seat

News WWNR -
0
Despite her massive national media presence, it appears U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., isn’t taking reelection for granted.At a Saturday kickoff event in...
Read more

Hockey fans miss large portions of Kings-Avs game at Air Force’s Falcon Stadium because of traffic

News WWNR -
0
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The Los Angeles Kings won a 3-1 thriller over the Colorado Avalanche in their outdoor game at the Air...
Read more

Jesse Watters: ‘The left’ attacking Barr because ‘they know what’s coming’

News WWNR -
0
Jesse Watters on Saturday addressed Democrats who are criticizing Attorney General William Barr for looking into former Trump associate Roger Stone's sentencing, calling...
Read more

Related Stories

News

China says coronavirus curbs start to work; 70 more cases on ship

WWNR -
0
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus cases in China fell on Sunday and a health official said intense efforts to stop...
Read more
News

AOC calls for ‘turnout machine’ as 12 Dem rivals eye her House seat

WWNR -
0
Despite her massive national media presence, it appears U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., isn’t taking reelection for granted.At a Saturday kickoff event in...
Read more
News

Hockey fans miss large portions of Kings-Avs game at Air Force’s Falcon Stadium because of traffic

WWNR -
0
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The Los Angeles Kings won a 3-1 thriller over the Colorado Avalanche in their outdoor game at the Air...
Read more
News

Jesse Watters: ‘The left’ attacking Barr because ‘they know what’s coming’

WWNR -
0
Jesse Watters on Saturday addressed Democrats who are criticizing Attorney General William Barr for looking into former Trump associate Roger Stone's sentencing, calling...
Read more
News

US defense chief slams China as rising threat to world order

WWNR -
0
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Saturday cast China as a rising threat to world order -- saying the world's most populous nation steals...
Read more
News

MSNBC guest calls on thousands of federal prosecutors to resign in protest of Trump, Barr

WWNR -
0
The Nation's justice correspondent Elie Mystal on Saturday called for thousands of prosecutors to resign in order to counter the "authoritarian" influence of President Trump and...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap