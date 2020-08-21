69.6 F
Beckley
Friday, August 21, 2020 9:33pm

Tulsi Gabbard heads to Alaska for Army Reserve duty

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Maj. Gabbard reporting for duty!

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, left for Alaska on Thursday to fulfill her annual Army Reserve commitment.

Gabbard, who is a major in the Hawaii Army National Guard, will be assisting an Alaskan Native tribe with critical infrastructure needs such as health care, construction, transportation and cybersecurity for her two-week assignment, according to the Big Island Gazette in Hawaii.

The mission is part of the Innovative Readiness Training program that increases deployment readiness through training opportunities while helping communities across the U.S. and territories.

Gabbard joined Hawaii’s Guard in 2003 and has deployed twice to the Middle East. She earned the Meritorious Service Medal following her 2005 deployment to Iraq, according to her website.

TULSI GABBARD SAYS SHE WASN’T INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION 

The congresswoman, who ran for president this year before ending her campaign in March, left for Alaska on the last day of the Democratic Convention, for which she said she wasn’t asked to speak, despite winning two pledged delegates in the primaries.

“I was not invited to participate in any way,” she tweeted Thursday.

Gabbard centered much of her presidential campaign on her military experience and has spoken out against open-ended regime-change wars.

She endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, who formally accepted the party’s nomination Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gabbard was elected to Congress in Hawaii’s 2nd district in 2012 and is currently finishing her fourth term. She isn’t seeking reelection.

While she’s on-duty for the next two weeks her congressional staff will continue her work for her constituents, the Gazette reported.



Source link

Recent Articles

Video appears to show MAGA hat taken from 7-year-old Trump supporter outside Biden acceptance speech

News WWNR -
0
A woman claims in a video being circulated on social media that two women stole a Make America Great Again hat from her Trump-supporting 7-year-old...
Read more

Can Lori Loughlin make a career comeback after serving prison sentence? Experts weigh in

News WWNR -
0
Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison on Friday after pleading guilty for her role in the college admissions scandal.The "Full...
Read more

House Ethics Committee admonishes Rep. Matt Gaetz for tweet on Michael Cohen’s ‘girlfriends’

News WWNR -
0
The House Ethics Committee admonished Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for a 2019 tweet against Michael Cohen that suggested the former attorney to President Trump was unfaithful...
Read more

LeBron James calls out political ad campaign for misconstruing tweet

News WWNR -
0
LeBron James fired back at a digital ad campaign for misconstruing one of his tweets about voter suppression, writing on Twitter Friday: "Nobody...
Read more

Historian, MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham endorses Biden, slams Trump in DNC speech

News WWNR -
0
MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham tore into President Trump on Thursday night with a Democratic National Convention speech in which the presidential historian endorsed Joe Biden.“To record history doesn’t mean you are...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Video appears to show MAGA hat taken from 7-year-old Trump supporter outside Biden acceptance speech

WWNR -
0
A woman claims in a video being circulated on social media that two women stole a Make America Great Again hat from her Trump-supporting 7-year-old...
Read more
News

Can Lori Loughlin make a career comeback after serving prison sentence? Experts weigh in

WWNR -
0
Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison on Friday after pleading guilty for her role in the college admissions scandal.The "Full...
Read more
News

House Ethics Committee admonishes Rep. Matt Gaetz for tweet on Michael Cohen’s ‘girlfriends’

WWNR -
0
The House Ethics Committee admonished Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for a 2019 tweet against Michael Cohen that suggested the former attorney to President Trump was unfaithful...
Read more
News

LeBron James calls out political ad campaign for misconstruing tweet

WWNR -
0
LeBron James fired back at a digital ad campaign for misconstruing one of his tweets about voter suppression, writing on Twitter Friday: "Nobody...
Read more
News

Historian, MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham endorses Biden, slams Trump in DNC speech

WWNR -
0
MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham tore into President Trump on Thursday night with a Democratic National Convention speech in which the presidential historian endorsed Joe Biden.“To record history doesn’t mean you are...
Read more
News

Louis DeJoy: What to know about the postmaster general

WWNR -
0
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Friday, aiming to reassure Democrats and Americans who are concerned that...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap