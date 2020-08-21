Tulsi Gabbard heads to Alaska for Army Reserve duty

Maj. Gabbard reporting for duty!

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, left for Alaska on Thursday to fulfill her annual Army Reserve commitment.

Gabbard, who is a major in the Hawaii Army National Guard, will be assisting an Alaskan Native tribe with critical infrastructure needs such as health care, construction, transportation and cybersecurity for her two-week assignment, according to the Big Island Gazette in Hawaii.

The mission is part of the Innovative Readiness Training program that increases deployment readiness through training opportunities while helping communities across the U.S. and territories.

Gabbard joined Hawaii’s Guard in 2003 and has deployed twice to the Middle East. She earned the Meritorious Service Medal following her 2005 deployment to Iraq, according to her website.

The congresswoman, who ran for president this year before ending her campaign in March, left for Alaska on the last day of the Democratic Convention, for which she said she wasn’t asked to speak, despite winning two pledged delegates in the primaries.

“I was not invited to participate in any way,” she tweeted Thursday.

Gabbard centered much of her presidential campaign on her military experience and has spoken out against open-ended regime-change wars.

She endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, who formally accepted the party’s nomination Thursday.

Gabbard was elected to Congress in Hawaii’s 2nd district in 2012 and is currently finishing her fourth term. She isn’t seeking reelection.

While she’s on-duty for the next two weeks her congressional staff will continue her work for her constituents, the Gazette reported.